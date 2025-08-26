The Conjuring creator James Wan says Last Rites was chosen as the final film in the series because he wanted to go out "with a big bang whilst everyone’s still loving the movies".

James Wan

Wan created The Conjuring Universe back in 2013 with the original movie which introduced real life paranormal investigators Ed Warren and his wife Lorraine Warren - played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga - to horror fans around the world.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will see Patrick and Vera as Ed and Lorraine for the final time, whilst their grown-up daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson) will also be part of the case, which is based on one of Warrens’ most infamous real-life investigations: the Smurl family haunting.

Wan, 48, believes the time is right to say goodbye to the Warrens whilst the audience is still full invested in the characters and not bored of the films.

Speaking at a media event to promote The Conjuring: Last Rites, the filmmaker said: "We don’t want to be doing this 20 movies down the line, where we’ve driven the franchise into the ground. We love the idea that we’re going out with a big bang whilst everyone’s still loving the world, loving the movies, and loving the characters. It just feels right.

“So, I think that’s more the case, to want to go out on a high whilst we’re still on top, so to speak."

Wan says the final film is of particular significance to him because he can recall watching 1991 TV movie The Haunted - which was directed by Robert Mandel and starred Sally Kirkland - which also focused on dealt with the Smurl haunting.

Jack and Janet Smurl of West Pittston, Pennsylvania, alleged that a demon inhabited their home between 1974 and 1989 and during the haunting the demonic presence pushed one of their daughters down a flight of stairs, sexually assaulted family members and even attacked their pet dog.

The Warrens began their investigation at the property, a double-block house on Chase Street in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, in 1986.

Recalling The Haunted TV film, Wan said: "As to why this particular case, it’s actually pretty personal for me. The movie, the TV movie that came out in the early ’90s, called The Haunted, starring Sally Kirkland, was the movie that introduced me to Ed and Lorraine Warren. It just felt full circle for me to come back and use this particular case, the Smurl case, as the last one. It just felt right.”

New Line Cinema CCO Richard Brener previously said that The Conjuring: Last Rites was the end of “phase one” of the extended franchise - which also includes movies such as The Nun, The Nun 2, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home.

In real-life Judy Warren followed in her parents' footsteps and became a paranormal investigator, and as Judy plays a prominent role in Last Rites there has been a hope that the character could lead "phase two" of The Conjuring franchise.

However, Wan will not give a definite answer on the future of the horror series.

Speaking to website Bloody Disgusting, he said: "That’s a very good question, which I have been asked a little bit in terms of the torch passing.

"I don’t know. Never say never. The set-up and the structure are inherently there. But I’m just really focusing on kind of putting this last one out there and saying that this is the last one. I mean, I know there’s been talk outside the system and inside about the possibility of a phase two, but I don’t know.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be in cinemas from September 5.