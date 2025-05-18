Jason Biggs wants to make another 'American Pie' movie.

Jason Biggs in American Pie

The 47-year-old actor is "very proud" of the comedy franchise - in which he played Jim Levenstein - and how it shaped his career, and after the cast last got together for 2012's 'American Pie Reunion', he'd love to reunite on screen with the likes of Eugene Levy, Jennifer Coolidge, Seann William Scott, Chris Klein, Tara Reid, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne and Eddie Kaye Thomas once again.

Asked about being part of a potential 'American Pie 5', he told People magazine: “Of course, of course, I would. I’ve always said I would 100% be down to work with those people again and to play that character again, and you know, it’s one of the best experiences of my life.

“I’m very proud of it.

“I’m proud that 26 years later people are still talking about it, so I would for sure do another one."

Jason still thinks of Eugene as his "second dad" thanks to the bond they built working on the movies.

He said: “He lost his house in the [Los Angeles] fires, he and his wife, and so I spoke to him after that.

“Eugene is one of my favourite people in the world. He really is a second dad in a lot of ways to me and so he’s just the best. He taught me so much.”

The 'Orange is the New Black' actor is also in regular contact with other members of the cast.

He said: “Eddie Kaye Thomas, who played Finch in the movies, is one of my best friends. He lives on the East Coast, so we see each other, we talk a lot. Then everyone else, you know, there’s texts that go around for sure.”

Jason previously admitted he was delighted with the long-lasting impact of the 'American Pie' movies, the first of which was released in 1999.

He said: “There’s now another one or two generations of people that have seen the movie, identified with the movie, liked the movie.

“It’s been a really, really special thing for me.”