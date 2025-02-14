Jeff Goldblum has teased that 'Wicked: For Good' will be "different" from the stage musical.

Jeff Goldblum has teased that Wicked: For Good will be 'different' from the stage musical

The 72-year-old actor stars as The Wizard of Oz in the unofficial prequel to the 1939 Judy Garland film - which is based on the hit Broadway show - and while he thinks that the upcoming sequel will be "great", he admitted that it won't be exactly the same as the second act of the famous musical.

Speaking on BBC's 'The One Show', he said: "I have a nice part in it. I can't tell you much, other than [director] Jon M. Chu is such a genius. I think it's gonna be great, and of course Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are gonna be in it. Oh my gosh, I can't get enough of them, it's gonna be very good I think. I haven't seen it. There are a couple of new songs that Stephen Schwartz wrote for it. It's a little different than the stage show, but it follows along those lines. People have called the first one a masterpiece, and I think it's gonna be great."

Initially the upcoming movie was known as simply 'Wicked: Part Two' but Chu decided later on to name it after the Act Two closer from the musical.

Speaking to Variety at the National Board of Review Awards this week, he said: "Who wants a movie called ‘Wicked: Part Two’?#

“On the script, it always said, ‘For Good,’ and so it was just a point of like, ‘Do we really want to call this “Part Two”?’

"And nobody wants that.”

Chu - who has also helmed the likes of 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'In The Heights' - insisted no other film titles were considered for the follow-up, which is coming to the big screen later this year.

He added: "I mean, that’s the destination. ‘For Good,’ we know, is like, ‘Where are we going with this movie? Let’s finish this thing.' "

In the song, Elphaba and Glinda sing about their relationship together and how it's affected their own lives.