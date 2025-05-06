Jenna Ortega is set to star alongside Robert De Niro in 'Shutout'.

Jenna Ortega is set to star in the movie

The 22-year-old actress will appear alongside the Hollywood icon in the David O. Russell-led movie, which centres on the story of a pool-hall hustler.

Jeff Kirschenbaum, of RK Films, the production company behind the project, said in a statement: "We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons.

"It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-calibre team coming together to tell a compelling story - a line-up so precise, it feels like the perfect break."

'Shutout' follows Jake Kejeune, a pool-hall hustler played by De Niro, as he takes Mia, played by Jenna, under his wing. Jake helps Mia to sharpen her natural talents as they compete in the cutthroat world of high-stakes pool.

However, as Mia's reputation grows, Jake is left wondering whether he can steer her towards greatness, or whether she'll ultimately choose to abandon what he's taught her.

The upcoming movie is based on a screenplay written by Alejandro Adams. David O. Russell - whose previous film credits include 'The Fighter', 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle' - is set to produce the project alongside RK Films' Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Mark Bomback.

Jenna has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, starring in a host of big-budget projects, including 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', 'Scream' and the hit Netflix show 'Wednesday'.

But the actress previously admitted that she's still adjusting to her own fame and success.

She told MTV: "It's definitely an adjustment."

Jenna actually relished being able to lean on Winona Ryder - her 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' co-star - for some advice about navigating the potential pitfalls of fame.

The actress explained: "I'm very grateful to be where I am and she had kind of a similar thing to say.

"It was just so nice to speak to someone who actually understood me because ... you know, you can turn to your family who loves and supports you, but they don't know. You know?

"It was really insightful and opening - and that was definitely one of the things we connected on."

Similarly, Winona confessed that she has a "sacred bond" with Jenna.

The veteran actress built a deep connection with Jenna on the set of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', and Winona suggested that she saw a lot of herself in her co-star.

Winona, 53 - who also starred in the original 'Beetlejuice' movie back in 1988 - told The Sun newspaper: "I felt like I was seeing a younger version of myself - only she’s 100 times cooler.

"I loved what Jenna brought so much. It’s unique. She just blows me away."