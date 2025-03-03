Jennifer Coolidge had an "awkward" moment with Ed Harris on the set of 'Riff Raff'.

Jennifer Coolidge had an 'awkward' moment with Ed Harris on the set of Riff Raff

The 63-year-old actress stars in the new crime comedy that centres on a long-awaited family reunion alongside fellow comedian Ed, 74, but when the script called for her to grope her on-screen ex-husband, she was unsure whether she should approach him for consent beforehand,

She told MovieWeb: "I could really tell that Ed wasn't into it! Sometimes when you're in a scene, some actors, like it when you , mess with them.

"He's such a; legend and for me to be groping him, I bet he was just horrified. When you're in a scene and he's doing his thing, there's nothing like it. He's a legend for a reason and he's untouchable, he's just so good.

"And it's awkward because you don't know if you should have that talk with them 'Is it all right if I do this? Because it's in the script...' And I was embarrassed of course."

Meanwhile, the 'American Pie' star has had a huge career resurgence in recent years thanks to her Emmy Award-winning role as Tanya McQuoid in 'The White Lotus' but hopes that her new character is completely different.

She said: "I don't think did anything like Tanya. Dito [Montiel, director] did say he wanted me to do it because he saw 'White Lotus' and thought 'I know that lady' or whatever but I think hopefully I did something different because I didn't see that much of a similarity in them.

"He had a very specific idea of where he wanted the character to go, and I have to say, he's a great director and I got incredible guidance from him while we were filming.

"But he would always tell someone else to tell me, he would pass on the notes through someone else. It was very interesting to me.

"He didn't come up and whisper to me, he got someone else to do it. I've never had that before. The messenger comes."