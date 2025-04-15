Jesse Eisenberg has described his next film as “completely joyful and unhinged”.

The 40-year-old actor and director is following up his Oscar-nominated film ‘A Real Pain’ with the as-yet untitled musical project, which stars Julianne Moore, 63, and 56-year-old Paul Giamatti.

Produced by A24 and Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree banner, it began shooting in April and centres around Moore’s character – billed as a “shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a community theatre musical production, going to extremes as she loses herself in the role” – according to the official synopsis.

Jesse, who also stars in the film, has written the original music and lyrics.

He was quoted by Variety saying: “It’s completely joyful and unhinged. I wanted to create something that celebrates the chaos and catharsis of community theatre.”

The film also features performances from Halle Bailey, 24, Havana Rose Liu, 26, and Bernadette Peters, 76, alongside Eldar Isgandarov, Bonnie Milligan, 39, Colton Ryan, 29, Lilli Cooper, 32, and 50-year-old Maulik Pancholy.

Music supervision is being handled by Steven Gizicki, known for his work on ‘La La Land’ and ‘A Complete Unknown’, with Bill Sherman of ‘In the Heights’ serving as executive music producer.

Choreography is by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, best known for his work on the ‘Hamilton’ musical.

Drew Daniels, the cinematographer behind Anora, is also on board.

Emma Stone, 35, along with Dave McCary and Ali Herting, will produce for Fruit Tree, while Topic Studios will serve as executive producers.

The film marks a continued collaboration between Jesse and A24 following his 2023 directorial debut ‘When You Finish Saving the World’, also produced by Fruit Tree.

Jesse, best known for his roles in ‘The Social Network’ and ‘Zombieland’, earned widespread acclaim earlier this year for ‘A Real Pain’, which he wrote, directed and starred in.

The film premiered at Sundance and garnered him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay.

It also earned ‘Succession’ star Kieran Culkin an Oscar for best supporting actor, and saw him play a troubled relative of Jesse’s who teams up with him to retrace their family’s journey through the concentration camps of the Holocaust.