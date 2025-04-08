Joel McHale has confirmed that a 'Community' movie is in the works.

The 53-year-old actor starred as a suspended lawyer who attends a community college in the NBC sitcom - which originally ran from 2009 until 2014 - and he has now revealed that the budget has been put in place for a big screen adaptation.

He told UsWeekly: "We are going to make the movie and we have the money.

"We are funded. That is the hardest thing to get made, or get to get done, and we have got that done. It’s come down to scheduling. And so, I think it’ll be done by — I think it’ll shoot at some point this year. Probably in the autumn. That’s my prediction and that’s also my hope."

Last year, the 'Ted' star - who appeared alongside the likes of Donald Glover, Alison Brie and Yvette Nicole Brown in the sticom - explained that any delay in the movie's development was down to him and his hectic schedule.

He said: "If it’s anybody’s fault, it’s my schedule on this one. It’s not [Donald’s] at all. He was available. … We love Donald. You can fully blame my schedule."

Joel - who made his big-screen debut in the 2004 film 'Spider-Man 2' and has also appeared in a string of hit TV shows - is due to star in 'Scream 7' early next year and admitted that he still "can't believe" that he is still earning money and living out his childhood dream as an actor.

He said: "I still, to this day, can’t believe that people will pay me to perform. That’s what I wanted to do as a kid. I’m always like, ‘Well, I’m going to do this until the real job police come and take me away.’ When people like, ‘Oh, is it hard? The hours are long.’ I’m like, there’s free food all the time. [Production] will say, ‘Would you like some chips?’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely.’ .

"I grew up wanting to be an actor and everyone thought I was."