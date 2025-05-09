Keanu Reeves is "excited for people to see" 'Ballerina'.

The 60-year-old actor makes a small appearance in the upcoming action film - which is a spin-off from his 'John Wick' franchise - and found it "really cool" to work on the project for a short amount of time as he praised leading star Ana de Armas in her role as former dancer-turned-assassin Eve Macarro.

Speaking at a screening of the 'Wick is Pain' documentary in Santa Monica, he said: Anyway yeah I don’t do stunts, I do action. "It was really cool to have a chance to put the suit on. I’ve worked with Ana a couple of times and she’s a wonderful artist, and she committed to the action.

"I just had like eight days on it, but it was fun to play the role again and I’m excited for people to see the film. It’s in the spirit of 'John Wick' and has new characters and opens up some stuff, so hopefully people like it."

The Hollywood star was thrilled to have the chance to reflect on his decade at the helm of the 'John Wick' movies -which charts a legendary hitman after he comes out of retirement -

He said: "It's special thing to have something you love chronicled in such a way [with the documentary]. It’s kind of like a picture book. I mean it’s like 10 years of our lives and it changed our lives for the better, personally and creatively.”,

Meanwhile, Keanu will reprise his role as John Wick for a fifth film following the release of 'Ballerina'.

Lionsgate announced the move at CinemaCon, and the franchise is also expanding with an animated prequel film and a standalone feature focused on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine.

The projects complement ‘Ballerina’ which is set for release on 6 June.

Ana, 35, attended the annual convention for cinema owners in Las Vegas, where she introduced an extended clip from ‘Ballerina’.

The footage featured her character, Eve Macarro – a dancer training to become an assassin – engaged in a fight sequence in an abandoned bar, in which she shoots one adversary and smashes a plate against another.

She said at the Colosseum stage at Caesars Palace about the role: “For ‘Bond’, I only had three weeks of training.

“‘Ballerina’ was a whole other level. This is by far the most physical and challenging thing I’ve ever done.”