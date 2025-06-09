Jonathan Daviss has been cast as Snoop Dogg in the upcoming biopic of the rap star.

Director Craig Brewer has cast the 25-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Pope Heyward in the Netflix drama Outer Banks - in the film's lead role, Deadline reports.

The upcoming movie is being produced by Snoop, Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker, the president of Death Row Pictures.

The biopic explores Snoop's rise from humble beginnings in Long Beach, California, to the top of the rap industry.

Snoop's route to stardom saw him join the Death Row record label in the 90s, where he worked with rap legends like Dr Dre and Tupac Shakur.

Snoop released his debut album, Doggystyle, in November 1993, and he's now one of the best-selling rap artists of all time.

The What's My Name? hitmaker has enjoyed success in other spheres, too, including starring in movies such as Half Baked and Training Day, as well as releasing his own cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen.

The 53-year-old rap star has also become well-known for his innovative and unusual investments, which included launching a brand of cannabis products called Leafs By Snoop.

Snoop is now set to be portrayed by Jonathan - who previously starred alongside Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams in Do Revenge - in the eagerly-awaited biopic.

The project has actually been in the works for a number of years, with Snoop being announced as a producer back in 2022.

He said in a statement at the time: "I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind.

"It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Donna Langley, the chairwoman of Universal, was also excited by the project.

The 57-year-old film executive hailed Snoop as a "singular artist".

She said: "Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture.

"We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist."

Universal previously enjoyed huge success with the Oscar-nominated Straight Outta Compton, which grossed more than $200 million.

The upcoming biopic will feature some of Snoop's most popular songs, and it will also be the first film from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures, which he acquired in 2022.