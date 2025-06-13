Colin Trevorrow is "very proud" of what he has achieved with the Jurassic World franchise.

Jurassic World Rebirth director Colin Trevorrow doesn't see 'interest' in dinosaurs ever running out

The 48-year-old director was at the helm of the 2015 film Jurassic World - which served as the fourth installment overall in the Jurassic Park film series - and after making Jurassic World Dominion seven years later, he has insisted that it is unlikely that "interest will ever really run out" because of the global fascination with dinosaurs.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was so deeply entrenched in what we were building over all of that time. It wasn’t just the films and the two animated series on Netflix; we have the toys and the theme parks and everything else that we did. So we built something that’s strong enough to move forward, and I’m very proud of that. I also know that pretty much every time a child is born, a new dinosaur fan is born. So I don’t think the interest in seeing dinosaurs is ever really going to run out."

As Trevorrow prepares for the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, he admitted that even though his idea of the franchise takes a "step away" from the initial concept somewhat, he has still been able to find a way to keep the idea coming back to the screen in a "comprehensive" way.

He said: "I always applied the same rules to dinosaurs as I would to real animals. When a tiger is set loose in a city, they capture it pretty fast. So the idea that these wild creatures would even want to come close to a city was a question I would always ask, and we managed to find ways to make it make sense. I think dinosaurs running wild in the streets of a city does take a bit of a step away from what Michael Crichton created, and that was always my feeling. But we did find ways for them to interact with our world as comprehensively as possible. And when I say that, it’s not just the films; it’s our animated shows as well. They did a lot of that, especially the new one [Jurassic World: Chaos Theory]."

Jurassic World Rebirth is set for release on July 2.