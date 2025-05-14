John Boyega is "hoping Daisy [Ridley] gets that chance to shine" in ‘Star Wars: New Jedi Order’.

John Boyega is 'hoping Daisy [Ridley] gets that chance to shine' in Star Wars: New Jedi Order

The 33-year-old actor appeared opposite Ridley, also 33, from 2015’s ‘Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens’ to ‘Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker’ as Resistance hero Finn, and has now revealed he hopes his former co-star will get the opportunity to impress as Rey Skywalker "in a franchise that’s finally hers" through ‘New Jedi Order’.

During an appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Boyega said: "It made sense to expand the franchise in that way.

"I'm just looking forward, first of all to see if it's real, because we have had a few ‘Star Wars’ announcements - you know, in development, they can't quite get it done.

"I'm just hoping that Daisy gets that chance to shine in a franchise that's finally hers, as a Jedi that's fully qualified, I can't wait to watch it. I really can't. I'm happy for her."

Although the ‘Attack the Block’ actor didn’t confirm whether he would appear in ‘New Jedi Order’, Boyega insisted he was "a genuine fan" of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, and missed working with Ridley.

He said: "I miss Daisy. I haven't seen Daisy face-to-face in a minute.

"I found out [about ‘New Jedi Order’] online. Being a genuine fan, I'm online, I watch reaction videos, I'm on the subscriber lists. I get the emails, as if I'm not in the films - you know, ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ comes out ... oh, does it?”

‘Star Wars: New Jedi Order’ will be set 15 years after ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, and will follow Rey Skywalker as she tries to rebuild and train the next generation of the galaxy's guardians.

The picture has had a rocky development, with several writers coming and going, including Damon Lindelof, Justin Britt-Gibson and Steven Knight.

Currently, ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ scribe George Nolfi is attached to write the script, while Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has signed on to direct, and Ridley insisted ‘New Jedi Order’ will be "worth the wait".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Cleaner’ star said: "People have talked about it a lot that the release date often affects films and how quickly things go into production.

"So the freedom to make sure that this ['New Jedi Order'] script is the best way to tell this story is wonderful, and I don’t think any fans would want it to be rushed. The wait will be worth it.

"I know what George is working on, and he is a phenomenal writer. So I’m really looking forward to reading it, and yes, it’s all worthwhile."

As well as starring in ‘New Jedi Order’, Ridley has been "involved" behind the camera too.

She told Collider: "I don't know if I'd be a producer on it, but certainly I have been very involved. Well, not very involved, but I'm involved in as much as I know what's going on.

"I know the story. I know what's going on with the script. So, I'm aware of all of that."