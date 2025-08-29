Kate Winslet is poised to step behind the camera with Goodbye June.

The 49-year-old Titanic actress’ feature‑length directorial debut is a poignant family drama set for select cinemas on 12 December and streaming on Netflix from 24 December 2025.

In Goodbye June, the narrative centres on four adult siblings and their father forced together during the holiday season when their mother June faces a serious health crisis—prompting her to manage her own decline “on her own terms, bringing the family closer together through humour and blunt honesty”, according to early reviews of the movie.

Winslet stars as Julia, one of June’s children, alongside Helen Mirren as the matriarch.

Fill name Kate Elizabeth Winslet, the star turns 50 this year, and the first images of her new film show her walking purposefully in casual, earth‑toned attire – beige track pants, a striped white shirt under a light‑brown vest and crisp white sneakers.

It also shows her with a dramatic hair transformation featuring full fluffy fringe and straight, flipped‑end strands in sunshine‑blonde tones.

She told Deadline about the project, which has been written by her son Joe Anders: “(Someone other than me directing my son’s script felt as if I had been) stabbed in the gut.”

Kate added: “I think it just feels great to have directed my first film in the 50th year of my life as a woman. It feels good, it feels good.”

The film is produced by Kate alongside Kate Solomon, with Working Title as executive producers.

It follows her previous production role in Lee, in which she starred as American photographer Lee Miller and served as producer.

Goodbye June also features a distinguished ensemble including Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Helen Mirren, Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift and Raza Jaffrey.

Rising to global fame with Titanic in 1997, Kate has since won an Academy Award, Emmy and Grammy. Known for The Reader, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Mare of Easttown, she balances acting with producing.

Kate, who is a mother of three, has long championed body-positivity and authenticity in Hollywood.