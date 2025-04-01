Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as the nunchuck-wielding hitman in ‘John Wick 5’.

Lionsgate announced the move at CinemaCon, and the franchise is also expanding with an animated prequel film and a standalone feature focused on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine.

The projects complement ‘Ballerina’, starring Ana de Armas, which is set for release on 6 June.

Ana, 35, attended the annual convention for cinema owners in Las Vegas, where she introduced an extended clip from ‘Ballerina’.

The footage featured her character, Eve Macarro – a dancer training to become an assassin – engaged in a fight sequence in an abandoned bar, in which she shoots one adversary and smashes a plate against another.

She said at the Colosseum stage at Caesars Palace about the role: “For ‘Bond’, I only had three weeks of training.

“‘Ballerina’ was a whole other level. This is by far the most physical and challenging thing I’ve ever done.”

Keanu, 59, will make an appearance in ‘Ballerina’ before returning to lead ‘John Wick 5’.

The film reunites him with director Chad Stahelski and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

Further details regarding the cast and production timeline remain under wraps.

The franchise began with 2014’s ‘John Wick’, which grossed $86.1 million worldwide and gained a following through home entertainment.

Subsequent entries have surpassed previous box office earnings, with 2023’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ reaching $440million globally.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said about the upcoming fifth instalment in the franchise: “Keanu, Chad, Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world.”

Basil and Erica added: “It’s so important to get this story right and give John’s story the proper next step.”

Donnie, 60, will direct and executive produce the upcoming standalone Caine film, which begins production in Hong Kong later this year.

Mattson Tomlin, who is also writing ‘The Batman Part II’, has joined to write the screenplay.

The project follows the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, with Caine freed from his obligations to the High Table.