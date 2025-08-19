Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal have signed up for Honeymoon With Harry.

The Dances With Wolves legend, 70, and the 44-year-old actor are on board for the upcoming dramedy, which has been pitched in the movie industry since 2004.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long awaited film will have Costner and Gyllenhaal leading the way with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa directing.

The duo will be at the helm for the film with a script by Dan Fogelman, who they worked with on Crazy, Stupid, Love and Hulu series Paradise.

The movie - which will be released by Amazon MGM - is based on Bart Baker's 2012 novel of the same name, which was unreleased when talks around the project first started 21 years ago.

In the story, a man (Gyllenhaal) takes his would-be father-in-law (Costner) on a honeymoon after the death of his fiancee two days before their wedding.

In 2004, Gulfstream Pictures' Mike Garz first started work on the film with New Line Cinema, with some big names attached.

Crash director Paul Haggis penned a draft of the script, which he intended to direct with Vince Vaughn and Jack Nicholson in line for the leading roles.

At another stage, Jonathan Demme was tempted after Jenny Lumet - who co-created Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and wrote Rachel Getting Married - wrote her own version of the script.

Fogelman has actually been on board since 2015, although at that point New Line was planning to have Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro in the two main roles.

Two years later, Nick Cassavetes - known for his work on the likes of The Notebook and My Sister's Keeper - was atttached to helm the movie.

The rights would eventually lapse with no start, but Karz remained committed and kept Fogelman's script as he looked for a new home.

The producer and his own Gulfstream Pictures recently worked with Amazon MGM on One Fast Move and romantic comedy Upgraded.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal impressed bosses at the streamer with his starring role in Road House, which became one of Amazon Prime Video's biggest hits to date, with work on a sequel due to get underway later this year.

Most recently, Costner has been working on his Horizon: An American Saga passion project, with two of the planned four parts made and just one released to date.