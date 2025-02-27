Patrick Wilson wouldn’t be upset if a third ‘Aquaman’ movie doesn’t happen.

Patrick Wilson wouldn't be upset if he doesn't return for another Aquaman movie

The 51-year-old actor portrayed Orm ‘Ocean Master’ - the redeemed brother of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman A.K.A. Arthur Curry - in the two DC superhero blockbusters but isn't desperate to return for another movie as he doesn't think there is much more to explore in terms of his character.

In an interview with Variety, the ‘Insidious’ star said: "Was I hoping it would be more? I don’t think so.

"I mean, I say this as a guy who’s done several ‘Insidious’ movies, several ‘Conjurings’, a couple ‘Aquaman’. It’s not like there’s a stigma to me against sequels. It’s just when you look at the structure of Orm — bad guy in the first one, basically a good guy in the second one — I don’t know where else he goes.

"I wasn’t signed on for a third. There was no frustration. I don’t know where the story would go. I wouldn’t be opposed to it."

Wilson stressed he would be content if the franchise finished after 2023’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and said he was glad to have appeared in two superhero movies with ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Watchmen’ - in which he played Nite Owl II.

He explained: "We had a great time shooting the second one. I had the best time. I feel really fortunate to have my two forays into superheroes be these bizarre characters of Nite Owl II and Ocean Master.

"It’s strange and odd and weird, and I dig that. I’m not going to lie. So, I’m happy with that ship sailing."

Even so, Wilson stressed he would be open to reprising Ocean Master in another film, but doubted that would happen since James Gunn and Peter Safran became the new heads of DC Studios and have rebooted the franchise.

He said: "Would I go back to it? I mean, if it’s good. Who’s directing it? What’s the story? He’s such an odd character.

"I don’t know where you just drop him in. It’s so strange to me.

"Also, they have taken the DC Universe in a whole different way. We had a good run. It’s okay. So, there’s not one ounce of, ‘Is there anything?’ I would totally play again if it’s worth it, but I just don’t know how."

When it hit cinemas in 2018, ‘Aquaman’ - which also starred Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Dolph Lundgren and was directed by James Wan - proved to be a major box office success and grossed $1.15 billion globally against a production budget of between $160 million and $200 million.

Its 2023 sequel ‘The Lost Kingdom’ - which was being billed as the final entry into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) before it was rebooted by Gunn and Safran - earned $439.4 million at the worldwide box office on a production budget of $205 million.