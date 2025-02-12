Kristin Scott Thomas has drawn on her own childhood for her directorial debut.

Kristin Scott Thomas and John Micklethwait have written a movie based on her childhood

The 'English Patient' actress has written 'My Mother's Wedding' with husband John Micklethwait and the movie - which will be released by Vertical this summer - will see her play twice-widowed Diana Frost, who is preparing for her third wedding.

Diana's three daughters, hospice nurse Georgina, Hollywood star Victoria and Royal Navy Captain Katherine, return to their childhood home for the celebrations, but are forced to revisit the past as they prepare for the future, helped by a group of unexpected guests.

The movie will mark the third time Kristin and Scarlett Johansson - who has been cast as Katherine - have played mother and daughter, follow-ing their screen time together in 'The Horse Whisperer' and 'The Other Boleyn Girl'. Georgina will be played by Emily Beecham, while Sienna Miller stars as Victoria.

Kristin told Deadline in a statement: “Directing has been on my mind for some time now and it was a fascinating journey experiencing all the facets of filmmaking from scouting locations to the final edit and all the areas in between.

"The story has many layers and we took a good look at family dynamics, particularly between women and our romantic pursuits.

"Parts of the film are directly drawn from my own childhood, while others are what anyone with a sister can relate to. And it allowed me to work with a very talented cast led by Scarlett, Sienna and Emily. It was an absolute joy and privilege.”

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey hailed the film “a poignant and heartwarming exploration of the beautiful chaos of family, brought to life by a stellar cast led by Scarlett, Sienna, and Emily."

He added: "We are thrilled to bring this exceptional film to North American audiences later this year.”

In addition, the cast also includes Freida Pinto, Sindhu Vee, Joshua McGuire, Mark Stanley, Thibault de Montalembert and Samson Kayo.

'My Mother's Wedding' will be produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales, while Kristin and John will serve as executive producers alongside Caroline Levy.