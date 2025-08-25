Tom Hiddleston thinks The Life of Chuck is a "unique" movie.

Tom Hiddleston stars in the movie

The 44-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Jacob Tremblay, and Mark Hamill in the fantasy drama film, which is based on the 2020 novella by Stephen King, and Tom has admitted to feeling very proud of the Mike Flanagan-directed project.

Speaking to HeyUGuys, Tom shared: "Certainly for me, there's something in the film that invites people to connect to it personally in whichever ... in whatever they feel and whatever they see in the film. And that's really unique as a piece of art.

"Mike Flanagan has poured his heart and soul into this and his invitation to us was to do the same, to pour our hearts and souls into it. Because, yes, it's about Chuck's life, but really, it's about all of our lives."

Tom believes the film - which follows the formative moments in the life of Charles 'Chuck' Krantz - centres on some universal issues.

The movie star reflected: "It's really about cherishing the connections we have with the people we love and the joy we share with those people, and how that accumulates to become the courage you need - and the meaning you crave - when it feels as if the world is falling apart, because that's inevitable on the path of life.

"We all encounter those destabilising experiences of loss and grief and struggle. And what sustains you through those times is love and connection."

The Life of Chuck is actually chronicled in reverse chronological order, with his death coinciding with the end of the universe to his childhood.

And Mike Flanagan previously admitted that bringing the story to the big screen was a significant challenge.

The director explained to IndieWire: "When I was reading the short story for the first time, I almost stopped reading it in the middle of that because it hit too close. And I was reading it in April of 2020, so right after lockdown started and it felt like the world was ending. And I was like, I don’t know if I can keep reading this?

"But it is something I was conscious of going in, that we’d have this major tonal shift. That we’d have to pull people through a very despairing introduction and then hope they hold onto the ride long enough to shift gears into a full-blown dance sequence — then have to make it all work together.

"But it worked on the page, so it must be possible for it to work on the screen. And it was about just never dipping too far into the despair of it. We’re telling an apocalyptic story but no one is running and screaming from the apocalypse."