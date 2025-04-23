'Screamboat' director Steven LaMorte hopes Disney "won't come after us" because the horror comedy mocks everything about the corporation.

David Howard Thornton as Steamboat Willie in Screamboat / Credit: Signature Entertainment

LaMorte helmed the reimagining of the Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks 1928 animated short film 'Steamboat Willie', with the gore-filled flick following a group of New Yorkers who are picked off by a monstrous mouse named Steamboat Willie.

Animation 'Steamboat Willie' is considered to be the public debut of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and although Disney retains exclusive rights to its own Mickey Mouse universe, the 'Steamboat Willie' version of the character entered the public domain on January 1, 2024, with 'Screamboat' being announced a day later.

LaMorte admits his new movie lampoons many aspects of Disney and he hopes the corporation will see the funny side.

Speaking to the new issue of SFX magazine, he said: "We lovingly poke fun at all things Disney; it's corporate culture, TV shows, lore and pricing - all of it.

"And you know hopefully they won't come after us!"

Homicidal mouse Steamboat Willie is played by David Howard Thornton, famous for portraying Art the Clown in the 'Terrifier' franchise, as well as Allison Pittel, Amy Schumacher, Jesse Posey, Kailey Hyman, Jesse Kove and Jarlath Conroy.

LaMorte revealed that Thornton had to spend four-and-a-half hours in makeup each day to play the miniature murderer and suffered in the heat of his furry suit for the role.

The filmmaker shared: "Once the cowl and the ears are on, he's able to move, but it's extremely hot. He's wearing a fur suit, and he's constantly burning through these cooling vests that he has underneath."

LaMorte also shared all the filming tricks he used to make David as Steamboat Willie appear as small as a mouse.

He said: "We knew the only way this would really be funny, the only thing that would keep him from looking like a guy in a suit or a mascot at a theme park, is that he had to be a creature and he had to be small.

"Having a miniature killer made the film exponentially harder to make.

"We have shots where the mouse is walking, where if you look, it's a puppet. We used LED walls, forced perspective and oversized props. Really every magic trick under the sun to make him appear tiny."

LaMorte has teased he has an idea for a sequel meaning horror fans have not seen the last of 'Screamboat'.

He said: "I may or may not have a completely outlined a fully formed idea. So if there was to be an opportunity to make a second one I'm definitely open to it, because there's plenty of stories left to tell on the Staten Island Ferry."

'Screamboat' is on Digital Platforms 5 May and DVD and Blu-ray 2 June. Distributed by Signature Entertainment.