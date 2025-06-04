Luca Guadagnino is preparing to step into the world of artificial intelligence.

The 52-year-old director in talks to helm a new film for Amazon MGM Studios – a project titled ‘Artificial’,described as a comedic drama which is currently in development, according to Variety.

‘Artificial’ marks another collaboration between Luca and Amazon MGM Studios, following the upcoming release of ‘After the Hunt’, which stars Julia Roberts, 56, Andrew Garfield, 40, and Ayo Edebiri, 28.

That film is set to arrive in cinemas on 10 October.

Luca also worked with the studio on last year’s ‘Challengers’, starring Zendaya, 27, Mike Faist, 32, and Josh O’Connor, 34.

Simon Rich, 39, is writing the script for ‘Artificial’ and will produce the film.

He is joined by David Heyman, 62, and Jeffrey Clifford, with Jennifer Fox, 58, also in discussions to produce.

Plot details remain under wraps, but sources confirmed to Variety the film will explore themes around artificial intelligence through a comedic lens.

David said: “We’ve always wanted to work with Luca. His talent, his sensibility – he is a singular filmmaker, and I’m excited to be collaborating with him on this.”

Luca is best known for directing ‘Call Me by Your Name’ and ‘Bones and All’.

His recent work with Amazon MGM further solidifies his position within the studio’s roster of top-tier creative talent.

David is already closely linked with the studio through his involvement with the next James Bond film, which he is producing alongside Amy Pascal, 66.

He is also known for producing all eight film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ series and the three ‘Fantastic Beasts’ spin-offs.

Other credits on David’s résumé include Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, Brad Pitt, 60, and Margot Robbie, 33; Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’, featuring Scarlett Johansson, 39, Adam Driver, 40, and Laura Dern, 57; Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Gravity’, with Sandra Bullock, 59, and George Clooney, 63.

He was also behind Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, featuring Margot and Ryan Gosling, 43; as well as Paul King’s ‘Paddington’, ‘Paddington 2’ and ‘Wonka’, starring Timothée Chalamet, 28.

David is involved in several upcoming projects, including the ‘Harry Potter’ television series and Taika Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘Klara and the Sun’, starring Jenna Ortega, 21, and Amy Adams, 49.

He is also working on Noah Baumbach’s ‘Jay Kelly’, produced with Amy, and starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler, 57.