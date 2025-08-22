Madelyn Cline's character in The Map That Leads to You is "like [her] introverted self".

The 27-year-old actress plays Heather in the romantic drama film - which is directed by Lasse Hallstrom - and Madelyn has revealed how her on-screen character in The Map That Leads to You compares to her character in another of her recent movies, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Asked which role she found to be more challenging, Madelyn told Paper magazine: "I’d say Danica, but I feel lucky to have worked with both Lasse Hallstrom on Map and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson on Last Summer.

"Both roles brought out different parts of me — parts that are already there, just waiting to be watered, given time and light.

"Danica was probably harder, because I Know What You Did Last Summer is camp. And camp is incredible, but it’s a fine line to walk. You really have to toe it. Danica is camp.

"Heather, on the other hand, is like my introverted self. She’s me right now at my parents’ house. We just had dinner. I just made a lemon loaf, it’s cooling, we’re about to drizzle icing on top. I’m with my dog, and I have to go to work tomorrow. That’s Heather.

"Danica is the Maddie that’s in LA, when all my friends are in town and we’re not sleeping for two weeks straight. They’re both me. It’s just about learning which parts to bring out and which to put on hold for a while."

Madelyn has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and she's now become one of the most sought-after young actresses in Hollywood.

Madelyn has been linked with various roles in recent months, but she would relish the chance to play "a girl Venom".

Speaking about roles that would interest her, Madelyn added: "Like, She-Venom. There is one — Anne Weying. Or an anti-hero Gwen Stacy. I’ve always loved Venom. Or Miles and Gwen [from Spider-Verse]. I’ve always been obsessed with them.

"Someone take notes. I want to do that. I know I have other answers, but I can’t think of them right now."

Madelyn previously starred in Knives Out 2 alongside the likes of Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

And the Hollywood star revealed that she relished working with some of her acting heroes.

She said on The Tonight Show: "I feel very lucky, but I walk onto set every day and it feels like a miniature existential crisis, because I’m working with people I’ve looked up to for my entire life. And now I’m getting to work alongside them, and they’re phenomenal people, but it’s a bit of a … It’s terrifying, but it’s also incredible. It’s super-amazing; it’s the experience of a lifetime."