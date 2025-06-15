Matthew McConaughey is to play detective Mike Hammer in a new film.

The 55-year-old actor is in talks to star in Skydance's upcoming movie based on the iconic book series - which inspired characters including Dirty Harry, Jack Reacher and James Bond - and his True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has written the script for the project, Deadline reports.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce along with Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner of Pendleton, and Ken F. Levin also will produce.

Mike Hammer first appeared in 1947 novel I, the Jury by author Mickey Spillane and has featured in a total of 22 novels, with Max Allan Collins taking over the franchise after the original writer passed away. Baby, It's Murder was described as the final book in the series and was released earlier this year.

Nic recently suggested he could reunite with Matthew and Woody Harrelson because the pair were "open" to revisiting their True Detective characters, Detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart respectively, for a new idea he had.

Speaking on Tim Green's Nothing Left Unsaid podcast last month, he said: “I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that, who knows, maybe we’ll do it one day.

“But no, there is pressure, but I don’t really feel or respond to pressure that way. I get pressure [from] myself and beyond that it doesn’t exist so much for me and pressure tends to more revolve around, am I discharging my duty correctly for me?”

But he insisted he wouldn't share any details of his story idea.

He explained: “If I said something on your show, there would be like five spec scripts going around Hollywood. No, I mean, it’s character-based again, that’s all, but it’s not something I’ve written or anything. It’s just, ‘Oh, I had that in my head,’ and we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it and I think the guys are open to it. It’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not.”