Matthew McConaughey is to star in 'The Rage'.

Matthew McConaughey has been cast in The Rage

The 55-year-old actor has just been working on 'The Lost Bus' with Paul Greengrass and he is to reteam with the director again on his next project, which was originally known as 'The Hood', Deadline reports.

The movie - which Paul will also write the script for - is set during the 1381 Peasants Revolt in England, which took place amid high taxation and socio-economic and political tensions, and Matthew will play a farmer who becomes the leader of the uprising, suggesting he is likely to be portraying Wat Tyler, who was ultimately killed by forces loyal to then-King Richard.

As well as recently filming 'The Lost Bus' - which is based on Lizzie Johnson's book 'Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire', about the horrific 2018 California wildfires that claimed over 100 lives and destroyed much of the town of Paradise - Matthew also has 'The Rivals of Amziah King' in the pipeline, which will launch at the SXSW festival next month.

Meanwhile Matthew - who became a Hollywood heartthrob after starring in movies like 'The Wedding Planner', 'Ghosts of Girlfriends Past' and 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' - previously discussed how he orchestrated a career resurgence by rejecting more romantic comedy roles and entered a self-imposed exile in order to "unbrand".

Speaking on 'The Brian Buffini Show', he said: "Now, 14 months go by after that six months where nothing comes in, I call my agent every other day, 'What do you got?'

"'Buddy, no one is even mentioning your name. I bring up your name they say, 'Don’t even want to talk about it.' Now I’m going, 'I may have just taken a one-way ticket out of Hollywood. I may never work in Hollywood again'.

"But I had a hunch that I was like with each day – You know when you go and you endure something and you’re taking a pennant, with each day you build a little bit more honour and strength to drag it into this, the less it’s even going to be a possibility of me going back. I was not going back."

However, the 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor's plan worked out, as his self-imposed exile resulted in people wanting to get him on board for different projects.

He added: "Guess who is now a new novel good idea for dramatic roles like 'Killer Joe', 'Mud', 'Paperboy', 'Bernie', 'True Detective', 'Dallas Buyers Club', 'Magic Mike'? Me. I found anonymity in the 20 months.

"I turned into, 'Where the hell’s McConaughey? He’s not in a rom-com in the theatre in front of me. He’s not in a rom-com in my living room. I’m not seeing him shirtless on the beach, where the hell is he? I don’t know what he’s doing.'

"I found anonymity. I unbranded, and then when those came to me, the scripts came to me that I want to do that dramatic fair, I attacked it with fangs instead and just ate it up, because I knew what I wanted to do, but it was the un-branding. It was the go find anonymity again."