Mia Goth joins The Odyssey cast

Mia Goth has joined the cast of Sir Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'.

The 31-year-old actress is the latest star to join the ensemble cast for Nolan's upcoming epic adaptation of Homer's classic poem, which follows Odysseus' journey home following the Trojan War.

Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Himesh Patel and Samantha Morton also recently joined the cast alongside Benny Safdie, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

Universal confirmed the subject matter of Nolan's new film late last year after it emerged that a number of stars had signed up and the project will embrace new technology

The studio said in a statement: "Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.

"The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens everywhere on July 17, 2026."

Homer's ancient Greek poem is a foundational text of Western literature and tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous return journey after the Trojan War.

The poem includes stories such as Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope.

The literature has been adapted multiple times over the years, notably with 'Ulysses', which starred Kirk Douglas and was released in 1954, while it also inspired the likes of 2000's 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?'.

Anne recently admitted it "fills [her] with so much joy" to be working with Nolan on his next movie after previously starring in his 2012 movie 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 2014's 'Interstellar'.

She told Women’s Wear Daily: “I have so many feelings about it that I don't even know how to articulate.

It fills me with so much joy … I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world [is] one of the best places you can find yourself.

“Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would've been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right.”