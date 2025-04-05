Michael B. Jordan has opened up about the challenges of playing twins in new movie 'Sinners'.

Michael B. Jordan talks challenges on movie Sinners

The 38-year-old actor has reunited with his 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler for the supernatural horror film - which is set in the 1930s in the Southern United States - and he admitted playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack was tough.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "[The biggest challenge] was the technicality of how we shot both characters. I did every scene like four times, fives times, so I think the balance between going back and forth was difficult at times but you find a rhythm and after a while it was second nature. I had a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld co-stars in the movie with Michael and he previously said he believes the project could prove to be a landmark in Hailee's career.

Michael told WhoWhatWear: "Hailee's performance in 'Sinners' is very, very versatile and honestly fun.

"I think it's gonna make people lean in and get a chance to see her in a way they haven't had an opportunity to see her in before.

"As you know, it's tough to grow up in this industry where people get a chance to see you every step of the way, and they kinda have an idea of who you are and what you can do. I think this is one of those roles that's gonna show Hailee in a new light."

Michael relished the experience of working with Hailee, admitting that they developed a family-like bond during the shoot.

He shared: "She's extremely talented, an extremely hard worker, and a great scene partner.

"When you're on a project like this, in the midst of hard scenes to navigate, [and] balancing the emotional aspects and long days, you really get a chance to become a family. I'm extremely proud of her, and I can't wait for the world to see her performance, and I truly can't wait to see what she does next."