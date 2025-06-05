Mike Flanagan has admitted there’s "no way" his ‘Exorcist’ movie will meet its release date.

Mike Flanagan has said there's 'no way' his Exorcist movie will make its March 2026 release date

The upcoming film - which will be a reimagining of the 1973 horror classic ‘The Exorcist’ - is slated to hit screens on 13 March 2026, though the 47-year-old director has now acknowledged the flick will likely miss its release as he is currently focused on his ‘Carrie’ TV show.

In a post on Tumblr, Flanagan wrote: "Production hasn’t started, we need to finish ‘Carrie’ first.

"No way it’s coming out next March. Nothing to worry about though."

Flanagan is due to write, produce and direct the new ‘Exorcist’ movie, though no actors are currently known to have been cast in the project.

On Wednesday (04.06.25), Universal Pictures removed Flanagan’s ‘Exorcist’ flick from its 2026 release calendar and replaced it with an untitled Blumhouse Productions film.

Previously, Flanagan teased his ‘Exorcist’ movie and his ‘Carrie’ show - which will adapt Stephen King’s 1974 novel of the same name for Amazon MGM Studios - would have "unique takes" on the two horror franchises.

He told a fan on Bluesky: "Our unique takes on both 'The Exorcist' and 'Carrie' are feeling surprisingly timely …"

Before the ‘Doctor Sleep’ filmmaker signed on to helm ‘The Exorcist’ franchise in May 2024, David Gordon Green was set to direct a new trilogy set in the horror series, though he was let go after his 2023 flick ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ was critically panned and only grossed $136.3 million at the box office.

The film - which will be produced by Trevor Macy, John Scherer and Flanagan alongside Blumhouse - is said to be "an all-new story set in ‘The Exorcist’ universe and is not a sequel to 2023’s ‘The Exorcist: Believer’."

Last September, Flanagan said he wanted to "add" something new to ‘The Exorcist’ mythology, and fought "very aggressively" to acquire the rights to the franchise.

He explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "We aren't making this easy on ourselves. But I've always felt that there's no point in going into a franchise or into a property that monolithic unless there's something new you can bring.

"I chased ‘The Exorcist’ very aggressively because I was convinced I had something I could add. This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise – something that honours what came before it but isn't built on nostalgia.

"I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I've ever made. I know expectations are high. No one's more intimidated than I am."

Flanagan had also promised his ‘Exorcist’ movie would be a "radical new take" on the 1973 horror classic.

He said in a statement: "‘The Exorcist’ is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honour to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe.

"Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favourite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting."