Miles Teller has landed a role opposite Casey Affleck in Wild Game

The pair have joined the cast of the manhunt thriller that is being directed and written by Oscar-nominated scribe Jason Hall.

Hall is adapting the script from the novel of the same name by Frank Burgon which is based on real events.

The synopsis reads: "When Fish and Game Officer Jack Irigaray (Affleck) joins a routine poacher arrest in the Black Rock Desert, a deadly encounter with renegade Claude Dallas (Teller) shatters his reality and propels him into a relentless quest for vengeance – one that blurs the line between justice and obsession."

Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh Jones are producing for Range, together with Hall and Endurance's Steve Richards.

Filming on the project is set to start in the spring.

Miles – who previously worked with Hall on the 2017 flick 'Thank You for Your Service' – told Deadline: "I'm really looking forward to reuniting with Jason Hall on 'Wild Game'. We've had a great collaboration in the past on 'Thank You for Your Service', and I know he's going to bring incredible depth to this story.

"Claude Dallas is such a complex and layered character – tough, relentless, and living by his own code. I can't wait to get started with this team."

Hall said: "I couldn't be more excited to be making this movie with Casey and Miles, two phenomenal talents who will get to go toe to toe with each other.

"I'm grateful to be producing alongside the talent of Fred Berger and the passion of Steve Richards – it's a fantastic team we've built."

Berger and Richards added: "Jason's script is one of the most thrilling and layered we've read in a long time, and we jumped at the chance to partner with him.

"We can't wait to see Jason, Casey, and Miles bring this iconic rivalry to life on an epic scale."

Meanwhile, Miles is set to star in the Michael Jackson biopic as the King of Pop's lawyer John Branca and revealed that his lifelong fascination with the 'Thriller' artist was instrumental in his decision to sign up for 'Michael' - which is slated for release in October.

The 37-year-old actor said: "From the time I was a little kid, I've been fascinated with Michael Jackson. I learned how do to the moonwalk and was like, (imitates Michael), even when I was just a little kid.

"He's the greatest performer of all time, in my opinion. He was such a complicated individual, and I think we'll get to explore that.

"Michael's nephew, Jaafar (Jackson), is playing Michael, and it's uncanny. I'm excited."

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor added: "It's the King of Pop, baby. It's gonna be a rock show."