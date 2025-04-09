Hilary Swank thinks Hollywood is becoming "more inclusive".

Hilary Swank has witnessed a change in Hollywood's attitude

The 50-year-old actress has noticed a discernible change in attitude during the course of her career, observing that the film industry "was more patriarchal" when she was younger.

Hilary - who made her film debut in the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' movie in 1992 - told Women's Health magazine: "Thankfully, it’s becoming more inclusive. But when I started, it was more patriarchal than ever. And so I was playing roles that were written by men from what a female point of view is, and it wasn’t necessarily true."

Hilary has actually been drawn to strong and complex characters throughout her career.

The 'Million Dollar Baby' star said: "It’s not that I don’t like being feminine - I just don’t like being told how to be feminine."

Hilary has also admitted to being quite picky about the projects she pursues.

The actress said: "I like to be part of projects where you either relate to somebody or you learn from somebody, or you’re just flat-out entertained. And sometimes the best case is when it’s all three."

Hilary - who turned 50 last year - feels she's actually entering a new and exciting chapter in her life.

The actress revealed that she's more in-demand now than ever before.

She shared: "Most people might be like, ‘Aren’t you worried that you’re now 50 and there’s not a lot of jobs?’ I’m like, ‘No, I have more offers now than I’ve ever had.' It’s an incredibly exciting time."

Meanwhile, Hilary previously admitted to sleeping in a car before she found success in Hollywood.

The actress recalled leaving high school and travelling to Los Angeles in the hope of becoming a movie star.

Hilary told the Wall Street Journal newspaper: "My mother had recently separated from my father, so we drove down to Los Angeles from Bellingham, Washington.

"I began the process of breaking into the business.

"In Los Angeles, my mother and I first lived in her Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme on quiet residential streets. When we weren’t sleeping in the car, we stayed at the house of a new friend my age whose family had just moved out and were trying to sell their home. We slept on an air mattress."

Hilary relished the challenge of finding success in the TV and film business.

The Oscar-winning star remembers "living [her] dream" after moving to Los Angeles - even though she was facing an uphill battle.

The actress - who has two-year-old twins with her husband, ​​Philip Schneider - said: "Starting out, I booked just OK television parts, but I didn’t care. I was excited to be living my dream."