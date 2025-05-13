Hayley Atwell would "love" to play Peggy Carter again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hayley Atwell wants to play Captain Carter again in the MCU

The 43-year-old actress portrayed the M.I.6. agent/Captain Carter in the MCU from 2011’s ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ until ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ in 2022, and is enthused by the possibility of reprising her heroine in a future project.

When Den of Geek asked her if she would like to portray Captain Carter again in a future ‘Avengers’ movie, she said: "I would love that.

"There are so many things that she could do, there’s so much more I feel I can bring to a character because I’ve developed as time’s gone on.

"What’s so great about having time behind you and having had a 20-year career so far is the development of skill, and I think there’s so much more that Peggy can do. She’s very much an underserved character."

Atwell added that Captain Carter’s strong will and determination as a woman "speaks to a modern time", and would feel ready to tackle the character again thanks to her ‘Mission: Impossible’ training.

She explained: "When she says, ‘I know my value and everyone else’s opinion doesn’t really matter,’ it’s because she hasn’t been given the platform that she knows she deserves and that she’s really capable of doing in the world.

"And so I just think there is just so much more that she can do, and I think she speaks to a modern time, so to be able to take her to that next level as Captain Carter would be phenomenal. Especially with all my ‘Mission: Impossible’ training. I am ready, let’s go!"

Atwell will next be seen in ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’, where she will be reprising her role as Grace opposite Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

The film will also see the return of Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby’s Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales’ Gabriel and Ving Rhames’ Luther Stickell.

‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ picks up after 2023’s ‘Dead Reckoning’, and follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) as he and his team desperately try to stop an all-powerful artificial intelligence known as The Entity before it’s too late for global society.

The movie is being billed as the climactic finale to the action franchise, and Atwell said she believed the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series would truly be finished after ‘The Final Reckoning’.

When the actress was asked if there would be any more ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies after ‘The Final Reckoning’ during an interview with The Guardian newspaper, she said: "I mean, look, they called it ‘The Final Reckoning’.

"On the other hand, ‘Tom Cruise’ and ‘final’ are oxymorons, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes, ‘Wait, maybe …’

"Although he has so many things that he is working on, so I can’t see how another 'Mission' would fit into that."