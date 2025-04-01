The next film in the ‘Now You See Me’ franchise has been officially titled ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don‘t’.

The next film in the ‘Now You See Me’ franchise has been officially titled ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don‘t’

Lionsgate confirmed the news a fourth instalment in the franchise was underway at CinemaCon, where Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson announced director Ruben Fleischer would return to helm the next chapter.

Adam said: “We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter.

“We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us.”

‘Now You See Me 3’ is scheduled for release on 14 November.

Stars Jesse Eisenberg, 40, Mark Ruffalo, 56, Woody Harrelson, 62, Dave Franco, 38, Isla Fisher, 48, and Morgan Freeman, 86, will reprise their roles from the first two films.

They will be joined by new cast members Ariana Greenblatt, 16, and Rosamund Pike, 45.

The first look at the film was revealed at CinemaCon, and the story of the latest film in the series follows the return of the ‘Four Horsemen’ – played by Jesse, Woody, Dave and Isla – though they appear to be disbanded as a group in the early moments of the film.

Jesse’s character tells a new generation of illusionists his former team is “dead” in a trailer for the new film

He clarifies: “To me. Things got too real for them. They gave up stuff.”

The plot of the new flick revolves around a diamond heist, involving both the original Horsemen and newcomers Ariana, Justice Smith, 28, and Dominic Sessa, 21, as they work together against a criminal organisation.

Ariana’s character declares in the trailer: “I like our odds.”

The ‘Now You See Me’ franchise began in 2013 with the first film, which earned $350 million worldwide, followed by ‘Now You See Me 2’ in 2016, which grossed $334 million.

The films follow a group of illusionists who use magic tricks to pull off heists.

Bobby Cohen, who developed the series and has produced all previous instalments, will return as producer alongside Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout for the third film in the series.

Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Ruben Fleischer said: “Directing ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don‘t’ was as much fun as making any movie in my career.

“It combines two of my favourite things – heist movies and magic – and working with this incredible cast was truly magical. Of course I want to keep it going.”