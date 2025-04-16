Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgard are to star in the World War II movie ‘Mosquito Bowl’.

The 30-year-old actor and the ‘Nosferatu’ star, 34, have signed on to lead director Peter Berg’s upcoming film for Netflix, Deadline reports.

Based on author Buzz Bissinger’s 2022 novel ‘The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II’, the picture will take place in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor and follow four of the nation’s top college football stars who put their athletic careers on hold to join the U.S. Marine Corps.

As they train for the gruelling invasion of Okinawa, they take part in a legendary football game - one that brings together some of the greatest players of the era, and for many, serves as their final time on the field.

Berg wrote the screenplay for ‘Mosquito Bowl’ with Mark L. Smith, and will also serve as producer under the Film 44 banner alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Alex Gayner.

Meanwhile, Ezra Emanuel will serve as executive producer.

Galitzine is currently working on the ‘Masters of the Universe’ live-action movie for Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films - which will be based on the iconic Mattel toy line and cartoon series.

The actor is playing the hero He-Man in the flick, and previously revealed he had been “eating about 4,000 calories a day” to get into the right shape for the role.

He told W Magazine: “No pressure, I just have to embody the strongest man in the universe. There’s been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts.

“I’m eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I’m doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising. This is the fun part.”

Even so, ’The Idea of You’ star conceded he was dreading “the cutting phase”, in which he will be “starved and so rude to everyone”.

He said: “I will eventually go into what’s called the cutting phase, where I’m going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologize for the person I’m going to become in a few months’ time.”

Aside from Galitzine, ‘Masters of the Universe’ will star Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man.

Other cast members include Camila Mendes as Teela, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops.

While plot details about the ‘Masters of the Universe’ movie are being kept under wraps, the film will likely follow He-Man as he battles the dreaded Skeletor to protect the planet Eternia and guard the secrets of Castle Grayskull.

The film - which is slated to hit cinemas in June 2026 - is being helmed by ‘Bumblebee’ director Travis Knight, who is working from a script written by ‘Missing Link’ scribe Chris Butler.