Nicholas Hoult joins David Leitch's Amazon MGM Studios bank heist thriller

Leitch is to direct the as-yet untitled bank heist movie for Amazon MGM Studios, and sources have told Deadline that the 'Nosferatu' star has signed up for the project.

Mark Bianculli has penned the script for the movie, but plot details are yet to have been revealed.

The film is expected to start shooting later this summer.

Leitch will also produce alongside Kelly McCormick, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum.

Hoult's next role will see him star as supervillain Lex Luthor in James Gunn's 'Superman' this summer, which feature David Corenswet in his debut as the titular superhero, and Rachel Brosnahan is portraying Lois Lane.

'The Menu' star Hoult recently admitted he is "very excited" to see Corenswet's take on the Man of Steel.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don’t know. Until I see the movie, I don’t know. We did a mix of stuff."

Praising his co-stars and the director, he gushed: "James is brilliant. He’s a wonderful director and writer and creator, and I’m very excited to be able to see David‘s take on Superman as well, ’cause he’s brilliant.

"And Rachel as Lois, as well. There’s a lot of great components of that movie."

Hoult admitted he "kind of cackled" after being cast as Luthor.

During an appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, he said: "There was a little inkling part of me that was like, ‘Oh, I think you would have fun playing Lex.’

"And I kind of didn't say anything, and then when James called me to play Lex, I did kind of cackle - I think is how I’d describe it. I didn't say anything."