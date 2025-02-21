Nicole Kidman has worked with female filmmakers 19 times in the past eight years.

Nicole Kidman has worked frequently with female directors

The 'Babygirl' actress vowed to work with a female director every 18 months back in 2017 and explained that she made the pledge as women are saddled with the pressure to "be perfect" in their first projects behind the camera.

In an interview with Time magazine, Nicole said: "It can be changed, but it can only be changed by actually being in the films of women."

The Oscar-winning star reflected on making the promise last year and admits that she knew she would be collaborating with female directors more frequently than every 18 months.

Nicole, 57, said: "It was at a press conference in Cannes where I said, 'From now on every 18 months, I will work with a female director'. And then I went, '18? That's too long,' in my head.

"So, the declaration was 18 months, but I knew in my head it would be every six months to a year."

She continued: "Realising it is just you've got to roll up your sleeves and do it. And that requires not being precious and just going, 'OK, let's go, let's go, let's go'. And being consistent and determined to do it.

"And then the other side of making the statement is make it publicly, hold yourself accountable and get it done."

Kidman recently worked with female director Halina Reijn on the erotic thriller 'Babygirl' and described how she was fortunate to be in a position where she could select projects that would allow her to support women in the industry when she first made the declaration.

She told Deadline at the time: "I'm in a place, at this stage in my life, where I can support female directors over and over again.

"It's a very conscious choice. I'm not gonna go for two or three years without working with a woman. I will seek them out and will continue to do it because that's part of what I feel is important right now."

'Babygirl' saw Nicole play powerful chief executive Romy, who embarks on a passionate affair with her young intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson) and she admits that the subject matter was a big reason why she signed up for the flick.

She told 'The Graham Norton Show': "I loved the script, I love supporting women in the industry, and it was just really good. It is exciting and bold, and I am always looking to push out of my comfort zone."

Kidman added: "The thing that attracted me to the film is that it’s in the voice of the female.

"A lot of films in this genre we saw in the 90s came from the male view, but this is twisted around and told through the lens of a woman."