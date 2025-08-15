The Poltergeist house from the 1982 horror movie is now being rented out to the public - and supernatural activity has been recorded inside.

Poltergeist star Heather O'Rourke

The 16,000-square foot property is located in Simi Valley, north of Thousand Oaks and Malibu, and was purchased by Rachel Powers in October 2024 for $1.28 million.

Rachel invested approximately $165,000 to recreate the set of the movie, and is now offering stays via AirBnB, VRBO and Futurestay.

The house boasts four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a large swimming pool in the spacious backyard, as well as a circular jacuzzi, whilst the front of the property has a three-car garage, a luscious lawn and several trees.

It also has a dining room that connects to a kitchen and fans of the movie will notice it's still in its original form but with updated appliances.

Shortly after Powers took ownership, the property was featured on the two-hour season 29 premiere of Ghost Adventures in April 2025 and during filming investigators discovered paranormal activity, including a Cabbage Patch Doll that belonged to Poltergeist actress Heather O'Rourke who portrayed Carol Anne Freeling who is targeted by the spirits in the film.

Powers said: "They used a combination of devices, including an ITC, spirit box, digital voice recorders, Polaroid cameras, Ovilus, cameras, night vision, thermal imaging, motion sensors, EMF meters, and trigger objects like Heather O'Rourke's Cabbage Patch doll.

"They caught some electronic communication, an object moving unexpectedly, cold spots, flickering lights, troublesome locks, energy drains and activity around the old TV.

"The episode tied the history of the filming of the movie, the actors, the history of the land, and the house, focusing on the investigation of the rumoured 'Poltergeist Curse'."

'The Poltergeist Curse' relates to the real-life tragic events that have affected multiple people involved with the films.

Mere months after the movie was released, Dominique Dunne - who played Carol Ann's sister Dana, was strangled by her deranged ex-boyfriend in October 1982.

In February 1988, Heather - who reprised her role as Carol Anne Freeling in the two sequels to Poltergeist - died from septic shock caused by congenital stenosis of the intestine at the age of just 12. She passed away four months before the release of Poltergeist III.

Julian Beck played the evil Reverend Henry Kane in Poltergeist II: The Other Side and he died aged 60 just a few months after shooting wrapped on the follow-up in 1985.

Poltergeist was written and produced by Steven Spielberg and directed by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre creator Tobe Hooper and follows the Freeling family as their idyllic suburban life is turned upside down as they are targeted by spirits including an evil entity known as The Beast.

It was the the eighth highest-grossing film of 1982 and is considered to be a classic of the supernatural horror genre.