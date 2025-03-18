Pamela Anderson is set to star in new drama 'Place to Be'.

'The Last Showgirl' actress, 57, will lead the film alongside Ellen Burstyn, 92, and Taika Waititi, 49, while Kornél Mundruczó directs.

The 49-year-old filmmaker said he was "thrilled" to have such a talented cast, as he told Deadline: "I really love Pamela – she’s such a versatile actress, and her most recent performance in 'The Last Showgirl' was unbelievable.

"She showed such bravery, and I’m tremendously excited to work with her."

'Place to Be' will follow no-nonsense Brooke (Burstyn) and divorcee Nelson (Waititi) as they embark on a journey from Chicago to New York in an effort to return a lost racing pigeon home.

Anderson is set to portray Brooke's daughter Molly, who is trying to make her own way in life in the aftermath of her second marriage breaking down. Apprehensive about letting go of her elderly mother, Molly does not want to move her to a retirement home.

'Place to Be' – which is reportedly being filmed in Sydney at the moment – is written by 'Pieces of a Woman' scribe Kata Wéber, while Jomon Thomas, Megan Wynn and Alexander Rodnyansky produce.

Meanwhile, Natalya Pavchinskaya (S’YA Concept), Stuart Manashil, Pankaj Mamtora (Lonestar Films), Kanesh Mohana Sundaram (GVKM Elephant Pictures), Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Viktoria Petranyi, David Edelstein and the late Kevin Turen are to executive produce the movie.

Anderson could most recently be seen in the drama 'The Last Showgirl', in which her performance as a veteran Las Vegas dancer whose show finally shuts down earned her nominations for SAG, Golden Globe and Gotham awards.

Reflecting on the film's success, the actress said The Last Showgirl's triumph was "the best payback" after she was devastated by the Hulu TV show 'Pam and Tommy' – which details her turbulent relationships with her former husband Tommy Lee.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s 'Andy Cohen Live', she said: "It’s just one of those things. It happened and now I’m here and so this is the best payback … I’m being seen and recognised for my work and not these tawdry moments."

The former 'Baywatch' star has also noted how 'The Last Showgirl' "felt like life or death" to her because she "knew [she] had to do" the movie.

During an interview with Collider, she said: "I was all in and knew I had to do it. It felt like life or death.

"It just ticked all the boxes for me and made me feel alive. I felt such relief when I read it. My heart started beating fast and I thought, 'Oh, this is what that feeling is, when you read a project and you have to do it.'

"I’ve never read a script like this before. I’ve never been offered anything like it. So, I was all in, times a thousand, times a million."