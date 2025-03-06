Pierce Brosnan would be "interested" in returning as James Bond.

The 71-year-old actor portrayed 007 in four movies between 1995 and 2002 and would be tempted to reprise the role as the famous spy, although he conceded that it would be better for "fresh blood" to lead the franchise in a new era under Amazon's control.

Pierce told GQ: "Of course, how could I not be interested? But it's a delicate situation now. I think it's best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so.

"It's a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart."

The 'Black Adam' star added: "I think that it's best left to another man, really. Flesh blood."

Brosnan has enjoyed an acting career that has spanned for over four decades and explained that he is looking for projects that "emotionally engage" him.

The Irish star said: "You're looking for something that will emotionally engage you at the beginning of the day, and still at the end of the day's work. You are looking for the exhilaration of the endeavours of being an unexpected surprise. You are looking for something that will emotionally turn you on and hopefully turn the audience on. You are looking for good work that will lead you to other good work.

"The life of an actor is a very capricious game, and the actual doing of it, the actual want and desire of it is fairly straightforward and broad reaching, but the actual doing of it takes time, it takes a lifetime if you're going to stay at the table. So yeah, you look for work that will exhilarate you."

Brosnan added: "You look for work. Sometimes you have choices and sometimes you don't have choices, but if you have the balls and you have the grit to do it then you will, one way or the other."

The actor also described the pleasure he gets from having the freedom to be selective when it comes to taking parts.

He said: "I've always lived an artistic life. So I've always had the good fortune to have some piece of talent that I can polish and some kind of passion for the work to go through the rough patches.

"I mean, I love what I do, and certainly now at a time in my life where I have choices and more importantly, I have the warmth and the desire to do good work, to challenge oneself, to create something that is unexpected, to create something that has value."

Pierce's 1999 heist movie 'The Thomas Crown Affair' is being remade once again with Michael B. Jordan in the lead role and he is supportive of the new take on the picture.

He said: "Oh, Michael is such a gifted actor, and it's all his for the doing and the taking. It is. Yeah, why not? I really love heist movies, it's why I made the remake and the timing for me was perfect in the days that were of MGM and James Bond. So, yes, good luck. I wish him every success."

