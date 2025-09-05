Reese Witherspoon is urging female filmmakers to embrace AI because "it's the future".

Reese Witherspoon believes AI is the future of filmmaking

The Legally Blonde star - who is the founder of Hello Sunshine film production company - is adamant artificial intelligence is here to stay so women in the movie industry need to get involved and learn how to make it work for them.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, Reese explained: "I’m a very hard worker, and I like to change and adapt to new structures and new environments.

"I’m always looking forward to how media is evolving and how I can help be part of bringing women along in those emerging industries. And now we’re doing it with AI. It’s so, so important that women are involved in AI ... because it will be the future of filmmaking.

"And you can be sad and lament it all you want, but the change is here.

"It will never be a lack of creativity and ingenuity and actual physical manual building of things. It might diminish, but it’s always going to be the highest importance in art and in expression of self."

Reese, 49, went on to reveal she already uses AI a lot in her personal life so it makes sense for it to come into her work eventually too.

She said: "I use AI everyday. I use search tools, like Perplexity, every day. I use Vetted AI. Like, if you’re buying a blender, it’ll show you six different blenders and also recommend the best product.

"I use AI Assistant. Simple AI is an AI assistant that can be really helpful for anyone out there who doesn’t want to have to make a doctor’s appointment because you don’t want to sit on hold or deal with the problems of navigating hospital systems. It’s an incredible tool to save time."

Reese went on to reveal she regularly talks to other famous women about the changes they're all facing within the entertainment industry - naming Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria, America Ferrara, Natalie Portman, Lena Waithe as friends she chats with regularly.

She added: "These are women I talk to all the time about how they navigate the changing dynamics in our business."