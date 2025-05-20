Renée Zellweger has been nominated as best actress in this year’s National Film Academy awards for her return to the ‘Bridget Jones’ franchise.
The group officially unveiled the full list of nominees on Tuesday (20.05.25) for its highly anticipated 11th annual edition of the prestigious National Film Awards UK.
It said: “This year’s awards celebrate excellence in British and international film and television, recognising talent from emerging newcomers to established icons.”
The ceremony is set to take place at the iconic Porchester Hall in London on 2 July.
Public voting is live 19 May to 19 June on the National Film Academy website.
Along with Renée for her role in ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’, the best actress category includes Saoirse Ronan (for ‘The Outrun’), Daisy Ridley (‘Cleaner’), and Stephanie Beacham (‘Grey Matter’.)
On the Best Actor side, the competition is fierce with Aaron Pierre (‘Rebel Ridge’), Barry Keoghan (‘Bring Them Down’). Paul Mescal (‘Gladiator II) and Richard Gadd (‘Baby Reindeer’) among the nominees.
In the Best British Film category, titles such as ‘Urchin’, ‘My Fault: London’, ‘Picture This’ and Marching Powder were nominated.
Meanwhile, Best International Film features a global lineup including ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Girl with the Needle’ and ‘Gladiator II’.
The Best Newcomer category, includes standout rising stars such as Cory McClane (‘Waterloo Road’), Josh Tedeku (‘SupaCell’) and Fatima Bojang (‘Adolescence’.)
Full List of nominees for the 11th annual National Film Awards
Best Actress 2025
Stephanie Beacham (Grey Matter)
Ruth Syratt (Time Travel is Dangerous)
Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Bo
Synnøve Karlsen ( Black Cab)
Megan Placito (Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)
Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)
Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island)
Daisy Ridley (Cleaner)
Best Actor 2025
Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge)
Paul Mescal (Gladiator II)
Barry Keoghan (Bring Them Down)
Nick Frost ( Black Cab)
Martin Portlock (Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)
Tim Key (The Ballad of Wallis Island)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
David Tennant (Rivals)
Martin Freeman (The Responder)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
Best Newcomer 2025 sponsored by 12 Weston London
Cory McClane (Waterloo Road)
Josh Tedeku (SupaCell)
Ebada Hassan (Brides)
Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Elliott Heffernan ( Blitz)
Nykiya Adams (Bird)
Oliver Savell (Changing Ends)
Fatima Bojang (Adolescence )
Austin Haynes (The Railway Children Return, Adolescence)
Charlotte Mellington (Wuthering Heights)
Best Actress in a TV Series 2025 sponsored by IMEAN BEAUTY
Lindsey Coulson ( Waterloo Road)
Nielle Springer (Crogton)
Adelayo Adedayo (SupaCell)
Sarah Parish (Curfew)
Beth Cordingly (Emmerdale)
Julie Hesmondhalgh (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office)
Rose Ayling-Ellis ( Code of Silence)
Anjelica Huston (Towards Zero)
Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Eden Taylor-Draper (Emmerdale)
Best Actor in a TV Series 2025
Adam Thomas (Waterloo Road)
Tosin Cole (SupaCell)
Tom Hardy ( MobLand)
Samson Agboola (Crogton)
Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)
Staz Nair ( Virdee)
Steve McFadden (Eastenders)
Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Towards Zero)
Peter Ash ( Coronation Street)
Kieron Richardson (Hollyoaks)
Best Supporting Actor 2025 sponsored by Espiaye Apparel
Mike O'Hearn ( Magazine Dreams)
Chiwetel Ejiofor ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)
Johnny Vegas (Time Travel is Dangerous)
Tim Roth (Tornado)
Hugh Grant ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)
Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)
Ray Fearon ( My Fault: London)
Clive Owen (Cleaner)
Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Best Supporting Actress 2025 sponsored by Darian Didier
Taylour Paige (Magazine Dreams)
Sophie Thompson (Time Travel is Dangerous)
Isla Fisher ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)
Jane Horrocks (Time Travel is Dangerous)
Kit Green (Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)
Colm Meaney ( Bring Them Down)
Emma Thompson ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)
Eve Macklin (My Fault : London)
Best Drama 2025
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Urchin
Grey Matter
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
The Outrun
Brides
Mr Burton
Bird
Outstanding Performance 2025
Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge)
Denzel Washington ( Gladiator II)
Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez)
Hugh Grant ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)
Asha Banks (My Fault: London)
Simone Ashley (Picture This)
Danny Dyer (Marching Powder)
Eve Macklin (My Fault : London)
Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)
Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island)
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series sponsored by WOW Facial
Jo Coffey (Waterloo Road)
Alexandra Burke (Curfew)
Nadine Mills (SupaCell)
Sudha Bhuchar (Virdee)
Safia Hamad (Crogton)
Mandip Gill (Curfew)
Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office)
Aysha Kala (Virdee)
Charlotte Ritchie (Code of Silence)
Ella Lily Hyland (Towards Zone)
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2025
Liam Scholes (Waterloo Road)
Calvin Demba (SupaCell)
Bobby Brazier (Curfew)
Pierce Brosnan (MobLand)
Seyi Andes-Pelumi (Crogton)
Bunmi Osadolor (Crogton)
Mitchell Robertson (Curfew)
Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)
Vikash Bhai (Virdee)
Kieron Moore ( Code of Silence)
Best TV Drama Series 2025
Waterloo Road
SupaCell
MobLand
Crogton
Curfew
Adolescence
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Virdee
Code of Silence
Towards Zero
Baby Reindeer
Best Thriller 2025
LYLA
The Blade Cuts Deeper
Rumpelstiltskin
Black Cab
Restless
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Dead before they wake
Best Action in a Film/Series 2025 sponsored by BfefBo
Cookster: The Darkest Days
William Tell
Gator Creek
SupaCell
Tornado
Love Lies Bleeding
Cleaner
Fight or Flight
Best Independent Film 2025
Treading Water
Demise
Before Nikkah
LYLA
Black Cab
Four Mothers
A Brothers Bond
Don’t Turn out the Lights
Cookster: The Darkest Days
Kama
Reputation
Best Screenplay 2025
Chris Reading, Anna-Elizabeth Shakespeare, and Hillary Shakespearem (Time Travel is Dangerous)
Rapman (aka Andrew Onwubolu) (SuperCell)
Rungano Nyoni (On Becoming a Guinea Fowl)
Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)
Tom Basden and Tim Key (The Ballad of Wallis Island)
Melissa Osborne (My Fault: London)
Simon Uttley | Paul Andrew Williams | Matthew Orton (Cleaner)
Best Documentary / Docu-Series 2025 sponsored by VooVix TV
About Light and Shadows
We Are Home
Neil Martin’s Bon Voyage
The Town That Cried Bigfoot
Khartoum
To Catch a Copper
Tell Them You Love Me
Undercover: Exposing the Far Right
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour
Best British Film 2025 sponsored by Leger Holidays
Urchin (Devisio Pictures, Somesuch, BBC Film, BFI)
Mother's Pride (Fred Films)
Time Travel is Dangerous
William Tell
The Ballad of Wallis Island
My Fault: London
Cleaner
Picture This
Marching Powder
Best Comedy 2025
Four Mothers
Time Travel is Dangerous
Kneecap
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Picture This
Marching Powder
Mother’s Pride
Departures
Best Feature Film 2025 sponsored by Pickles Co
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Urchin
Time Travel is Dangerous
Grey Matter
On Falling
Bring Them Down
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Cottontail
Havoc
Best Director 2025 sponsored by VooVix TV
Nick Hamm (William Tell)
Laura Carreira (On Falling)
John Maclean (Tornado)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)
Chris Reading (Time Travel is Dangerous)
Rich Peppiatt (Kneecap)
Scott Chambers ( Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)
Chris Andrews (Bring Them Down)
Rungano Nyoni (On Becoming a Guinea Fowl)
Michael Morris (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)
Bruce Goodison (Black Cab)
Best Producer 2025
Trevor Birney | Jack Tarling (Kneecap)
John Maclean (Tornado)
Andy Edwards | Becca Hirani (Rumpelstiltskin)
Nicky Bentham | Marica Stocchi (Brides)
Rupert Majendie (The Ballad of Wallis Island)
Ben Pugh | Erica Steinberg (Picture This)
Josh Hyams | Trevor Matthews | Ed Talfan | Hannah Thomas ( Mr. Burton)
Gareth Evans | Tom Hardy | Ed Talfan | Aram Tertzakian (Havoc)
Best Film Production Company 2025
Sky Studios
Misfits Entertainment
Signature Entertainment / Signature Films
Severn Screen
Devisio Pictures
Element Pictures
Film Hedge
Blazing Griffin
Quiddity Films
Best Foreign Language Film 2025
Emilia Pérez (France)
I'm Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) (Brazil)
How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Thailand)
The Girl with the Needle (Pigen med nålen) (Denmark)
Touch (Snerting) (Iceland)
Vermiglio (Italy)
Tears of a Virgin (Nigeria)
Laal Singh Chaddha (India)
Du Yi Wu Er (China)
Enti Wo Nso Part 2 (Ghana)
Weathering With You (Japan)
Again 1997 (South Korea)
Balidan (Nepal)
The Chosen One (Singapore)
Best Short Film 2025 sponsored by VooVix TV
Rock, Paper, Scissors
A Few More Minutes, Please
Heavy
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Stomach Bug
Dragfox
Bunnyhood
Best International Film 2025
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Magazine Dreams
Gladiator II
Black Bag
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
Kneecap
Detective Chinatown 1900
The King of Kings
Flow