Renée Zellweger has been nominated as best actress in this year’s National Film Academy awards for her return to the ‘Bridget Jones’ franchise.

The group officially unveiled the full list of nominees on Tuesday (20.05.25) for its highly anticipated 11th annual edition of the prestigious National Film Awards UK.

It said: “This year’s awards celebrate excellence in British and international film and television, recognising talent from emerging newcomers to established icons.”

The ceremony is set to take place at the iconic Porchester Hall in London on 2 July.

Public voting is live 19 May to 19 June on the National Film Academy website.

Along with Renée for her role in ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’, the best actress category includes Saoirse Ronan (for ‘The Outrun’), Daisy Ridley (‘Cleaner’), and Stephanie Beacham (‘Grey Matter’.)

On the Best Actor side, the competition is fierce with Aaron Pierre (‘Rebel Ridge’), Barry Keoghan (‘Bring Them Down’). Paul Mescal (‘Gladiator II) and Richard Gadd (‘Baby Reindeer’) among the nominees.

In the Best British Film category, titles such as ‘Urchin’, ‘My Fault: London’, ‘Picture This’ and Marching Powder were nominated.

Meanwhile, Best International Film features a global lineup including ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Girl with the Needle’ and ‘Gladiator II’.

The Best Newcomer category, includes standout rising stars such as Cory McClane (‘Waterloo Road’), Josh Tedeku (‘SupaCell’) and Fatima Bojang (‘Adolescence’.)

Full List of nominees for the 11th annual National Film Awards

Best Actress 2025

Stephanie Beacham (Grey Matter)

Ruth Syratt (Time Travel is Dangerous)

Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Bo

Synnøve Karlsen ( Black Cab)

Megan Placito (Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)

Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)

Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island)

Daisy Ridley (Cleaner)

Best Actor 2025

Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge)

Paul Mescal (Gladiator II)

Barry Keoghan (Bring Them Down)

Nick Frost ( Black Cab)

Martin Portlock (Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)

Tim Key (The Ballad of Wallis Island)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

David Tennant (Rivals)

Martin Freeman (The Responder)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Best Newcomer 2025 sponsored by 12 Weston London

Cory McClane (Waterloo Road)

Josh Tedeku (SupaCell)

Ebada Hassan (Brides)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Elliott Heffernan ( Blitz)

Nykiya Adams (Bird)

Oliver Savell (Changing Ends)

Fatima Bojang (Adolescence )

Austin Haynes (The Railway Children Return, Adolescence)

Charlotte Mellington (Wuthering Heights)

Best Actress in a TV Series 2025 sponsored by IMEAN BEAUTY

Lindsey Coulson ( Waterloo Road)

Nielle Springer (Crogton)

Adelayo Adedayo (SupaCell)

Sarah Parish (Curfew)

Beth Cordingly (Emmerdale)

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office)

Rose Ayling-Ellis ( Code of Silence)

Anjelica Huston (Towards Zero)

Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Emmerdale)

Best Actor in a TV Series 2025

Adam Thomas (Waterloo Road)

Tosin Cole (SupaCell)

Tom Hardy ( MobLand)

Samson Agboola (Crogton)

Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)

Staz Nair ( Virdee)

Steve McFadden (Eastenders)

Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Towards Zero)

Peter Ash ( Coronation Street)

Kieron Richardson (Hollyoaks)

Best Supporting Actor 2025 sponsored by Espiaye Apparel

Mike O'Hearn ( Magazine Dreams)

Chiwetel Ejiofor ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)

Johnny Vegas (Time Travel is Dangerous)

Tim Roth (Tornado)

Hugh Grant ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)

Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)

Ray Fearon ( My Fault: London)

Clive Owen (Cleaner)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Best Supporting Actress 2025 sponsored by Darian Didier

Taylour Paige (Magazine Dreams)

Sophie Thompson (Time Travel is Dangerous)

Isla Fisher ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)

Jane Horrocks (Time Travel is Dangerous)

Kit Green (Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)

Colm Meaney ( Bring Them Down)

Emma Thompson ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)

Eve Macklin (My Fault : London)

Best Drama 2025

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Urchin

Grey Matter

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

The Outrun

Brides

Mr Burton

Bird

Outstanding Performance 2025

Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge)

Denzel Washington ( Gladiator II)

Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez)

Hugh Grant ( Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)

Asha Banks (My Fault: London)

Simone Ashley (Picture This)

Danny Dyer (Marching Powder)

Eve Macklin (My Fault : London)

Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)

Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series sponsored by WOW Facial

Jo Coffey (Waterloo Road)

Alexandra Burke (Curfew)

Nadine Mills (SupaCell)

Sudha Bhuchar (Virdee)

Safia Hamad (Crogton)

Mandip Gill (Curfew)

Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office)

Aysha Kala (Virdee)

Charlotte Ritchie (Code of Silence)

Ella Lily Hyland (Towards Zone)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2025

Liam Scholes (Waterloo Road)

Calvin Demba (SupaCell)

Bobby Brazier (Curfew)

Pierce Brosnan (MobLand)

Seyi Andes-Pelumi (Crogton)

Bunmi Osadolor (Crogton)

Mitchell Robertson (Curfew)

Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)

Vikash Bhai (Virdee)

Kieron Moore ( Code of Silence)

Best TV Drama Series 2025

Waterloo Road

SupaCell

MobLand

Crogton

Curfew

Adolescence

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Virdee

Code of Silence

Towards Zero

Baby Reindeer

Best Thriller 2025

LYLA

The Blade Cuts Deeper

Rumpelstiltskin

Black Cab

Restless

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare

Dead before they wake

Best Action in a Film/Series 2025 sponsored by BfefBo

Cookster: The Darkest Days

William Tell

Gator Creek

SupaCell

Tornado

Love Lies Bleeding

Cleaner

Fight or Flight

Best Independent Film 2025

Treading Water

Demise

Before Nikkah

LYLA

Black Cab

Four Mothers

A Brothers Bond

Don’t Turn out the Lights

Cookster: The Darkest Days

Kama

Reputation

Best Screenplay 2025

Chris Reading, Anna-Elizabeth Shakespeare, and Hillary Shakespearem (Time Travel is Dangerous)

Rapman (aka Andrew Onwubolu) (SuperCell)

Rungano Nyoni (On Becoming a Guinea Fowl)

Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)

Tom Basden and Tim Key (The Ballad of Wallis Island)

Melissa Osborne (My Fault: London)

Simon Uttley | Paul Andrew Williams | Matthew Orton (Cleaner)

Best Documentary / Docu-Series 2025 sponsored by VooVix TV

About Light and Shadows

We Are Home

Neil Martin’s Bon Voyage

The Town That Cried Bigfoot

Khartoum

To Catch a Copper

Tell Them You Love Me

Undercover: Exposing the Far Right

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour

Best British Film 2025 sponsored by Leger Holidays

Urchin (Devisio Pictures, Somesuch, BBC Film, BFI)

Mother's Pride (Fred Films)

Time Travel is Dangerous

William Tell

The Ballad of Wallis Island

My Fault: London

Cleaner

Picture This

Marching Powder

Best Comedy 2025

Four Mothers

Time Travel is Dangerous

Kneecap

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Picture This

Marching Powder

Mother’s Pride

Departures

Best Feature Film 2025 sponsored by Pickles Co

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Urchin

Time Travel is Dangerous

Grey Matter

On Falling

Bring Them Down

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Cottontail

Havoc

Best Director 2025 sponsored by VooVix TV

Nick Hamm (William Tell)

Laura Carreira (On Falling)

John Maclean (Tornado)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)

Chris Reading (Time Travel is Dangerous)

Rich Peppiatt (Kneecap)

Scott Chambers ( Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare)

Chris Andrews (Bring Them Down)

Rungano Nyoni (On Becoming a Guinea Fowl)

Michael Morris (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)

Bruce Goodison (Black Cab)

Best Producer 2025

Trevor Birney | Jack Tarling (Kneecap)

John Maclean (Tornado)

Andy Edwards | Becca Hirani (Rumpelstiltskin)

Nicky Bentham | Marica Stocchi (Brides)

Rupert Majendie (The Ballad of Wallis Island)

Ben Pugh | Erica Steinberg (Picture This)

Josh Hyams | Trevor Matthews | Ed Talfan | Hannah Thomas ( Mr. Burton)

Gareth Evans | Tom Hardy | Ed Talfan | Aram Tertzakian (Havoc)

Best Film Production Company 2025

Sky Studios

Misfits Entertainment

Signature Entertainment / Signature Films

Severn Screen

Devisio Pictures

Element Pictures

Film Hedge

Blazing Griffin

Quiddity Films

Best Foreign Language Film 2025

Emilia Pérez (France)

I'm Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) (Brazil)

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Thailand)

The Girl with the Needle (Pigen med nålen) (Denmark)

Touch (Snerting) (Iceland)

Vermiglio (Italy)

Tears of a Virgin (Nigeria)

Laal Singh Chaddha (India)

Du Yi Wu Er (China)

Enti Wo Nso Part 2 (Ghana)

Weathering With You (Japan)

Again 1997 (South Korea)

Balidan (Nepal)

The Chosen One (Singapore)

Best Short Film 2025 sponsored by VooVix TV

Rock, Paper, Scissors

A Few More Minutes, Please

Heavy

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Stomach Bug

Dragfox

Bunnyhood

Best International Film 2025

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Magazine Dreams

Gladiator II

Black Bag

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

Kneecap

Detective Chinatown 1900

The King of Kings

Flow