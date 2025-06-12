Renée Zellweger would return to her iconic role as Bridget Jones if given the chance.

The 56-year-old actress first brought Bridget Jones to life in 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary, reprising the role in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in 2004 and Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016.

She has now told The Hollywood Reporter: “I keep my fingers crossed that (author and Bridget Jones creator Helen Fielding) might want to share some more of her own experiences through the world of Bridget.”

Bridget originally appeared in newspaper columns for London’s Independent before blossoming into a bestselling novel series and then a film franchise.

Renée added about where the movie series is at: “My understanding was that this was kind of it, but I keep my fingers crossed that she might want to share some more of her own experiences through the world of Bridget.”

Mad About the Boy expanded the Bridget Jones universe by introducing new characters, including Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Scott Walliker, a teacher at Bridget’s children’s school, and Leo Woodall’s Roxster McDuff, Bridget’s younger love interest.

At the February New York City premiere for Mad About the Boy, Renée reflected on the supposed end of the franchise, telling People: “We’ve been forging this friendship for over 25 years together through this journey, shared journey, Bridget Jones’ journey.

“It was both wonderful and really sad.”

On whether the film marked Bridget’s final appearance, she added: “That’s what I understand. That’s what Colin (Firth) said.”

Helen, now a parent to teenage girls herself, explained the ongoing appeal of Bridget Jones to younger generations: “There is a new audience for Bridget in amongst 15- to 25-year-olds, and it doesn’t require neuroscience to connect that with the effect of social media.

“As a parent with a houseful of teenage girls, I know how reassuring it is to share the feelings around these things and to laugh together about the issues.”