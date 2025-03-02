Rob Lowe questions Nicole Kidman being lauded as 'brave' for Babygirl

Rob Lowe has questioned why Nicole Kidman is being called "brave" for her sex scenes in 'Babygirl'.

While the 60-year-old actor enjoyed Nicole's erotic thriller about a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern, he doesn't believe that sex scenes in movies are "brave".

Speaking on his 'Literally!' podcast with guest Kristin Davis, Rob said: "They’re like, ‘It’s so brave. She’s so brave'. She’s brave because she has a sex scene? Like, that’s brave now. In our day, it was required."

He went on to add that early in his career there would be a “page 73 rule” in the “mid-second act” where the “sex scene was always on page 73” and you “didn’t have to read the whole script” to know if a sex scene was planned."

He said: "I know, they Blue Lagoon it, be with each other on a moonlit night. But, now it’s so brave.”

Kristin, 60, agreed, saying: "Things have changed and continue to change".

Rob also said: "I always feel, like, out of chaos comes opportunity. My attitude is always you make the most of it [and] disruption is actually a great time to build new things. If you can be one of the nimble ones and you could be one of the forward-thinking ones … not entrenched and not trying to re-create yesterday but try to understand tomorrow, it’s your time."

Speaking previously about the movie, Nicole, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter: "A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way. From the minute I read it, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place that I haven’t been, I don’t think audiences have been.’ My character has reached a stage where she’s got all this power, but she’s not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all. And I think that’s really relatable."