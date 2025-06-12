Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks The Running Man remake could be better than the original movie.

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes Edgar Wright's version of The Running Man could be better than the original 1987 movie

The 77-year-old actor starred as Ben Richards in the 1987 thriller based on author Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same name, though Schwarzenegger believes director Edgar Wright’s new take on The Running Man - which will star Glen Powell as the protagonist - has a chance of improving on the first film.

Speaking to CBR, The Terminator star said: “I mean, I love the idea that they're doing a sequel to Running Man, or a remake.

“I don't know what it's going to be, but I mean, because I always felt when we did, Running Man was one of the movies that it did, that it felt like, I think it would have been great if we would have been better prepared for this movie, if we would have had more money for this movie, and if we would have had then ... the visual effects, the technology of visual effects, that they have today, all of those things I wished after the movie came out, I felt like it could have been better.

“It was great, but it could have been better, and I think that they have a good chance now with the new Running Man to make it better. And I hope, for their sake and for my sake, I hope that they will be successful.”

The Running Man is set in a dystopian future where the poor are hunted for sport on live TV, and sees desperate contestant Ben Richards enter The Running Man game to earn money for his sick daughter.

However, as the odds stack against him, Ben discovers survival means turning the game against its creators.

Previously, Powell revealed Schwarzenegger gave him his blessing to play Ben Richards in Wright’s upcoming remake of The Running Man - which is slated to hit cinemas in November 2025.

The Top Gun: Maverick star told People: “Arnold gave us his blessing. Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn't seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria.

“Arnold gave us his full blessing and we get to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I'm very excited to see him.”

Director Wright has also teased his take on The Running Man will be a more faithful adaptation of King’s novel than the 1987 movie was.

Talking about the first Running Man flick on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Baby Driver director said: “I like the film, but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book.

“Even as a teenager, when I saw the Schwarzenegger film, I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’ And I think, ‘Nobody’s [done] that book’.

“So when that came up, I was thinking, and [producer] Simon Kinberg says, ‘Do you have any interest in The Running Man?’ I said, ‘You know what? I’ve often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted'. Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy!”