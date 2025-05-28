Jackie Chan has revealed “the script is still going on” for ‘Rush Hour 4’.

The 71-year-old actor - who starred as Detective Inspector Yan Naing Lee opposite Chris Tucker’s Detective James Carter in the action/comedy trilogy - is set to return for a fourth film, and Chan has now insisted ‘Rush Hour 4’ is still in the works.

When Screen Rant asked Chan whether ‘Rush Hour 4’ was still happening, he said: “Yes! And I want to do [another] ‘Shanghai Knights’, ‘Shanghai Dawn’. ‘Shanghai Noon’, ‘Shanghai Knights’, and ‘Shanghai Dawn’.

“The script is still going on. I want to do a ‘Rush Hour 4’.”

Despite his hopes for another ‘Rush Hour’ movie, the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ actor admitted he was unsure how of how far along development on the film was.

He said of ‘Rush Hour 4’: “I don't know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer. Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We'll be old men doing ‘Rush Hour’.”

‘Rush Hour’ follows a disciplined Hong Kong inspector and a reckless LAPD detective who are forced to work together when a young girl is kidnapped in Los Angeles.

As their cultures and methods collide, they must find common ground to solve the case before time runs out.

In 2022, Chan confirmed a fourth ‘Rush Hour’ flick was in the works.

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia at the time, he said: “We're talking about part 4 right now.”

The actor confirmed that he was going to meet the movie’s director to discuss the script, although he did not identify who would be helming the project.

Brett Ratner had directed all three previous ‘Rush Hour’ flicks, but was dropped by Warner Bros. after allegations of sexual assault emerged against the filmmaker in 2017.

Even so, it was previously reported Ratner and Lionsgate were involved in the fourth ‘Rush Hour’ movie, though neither have been confirmed as of yet.

After Chan revealed ‘Rush Hour 4’ was in the works, Tucker, 53, said he would “definitely” return for the sequel.

During an appearance on ‘The Big Tigger Morning Show’ on Audacy's V-103, the actor said: “You're going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it's going to be on a whole other level.

“That's what I like ... I'm excited about that. It's not going to be what you've normally seen ... ‘Rush Hour 4’, that's something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie, but I've got some new stuff that I think you're really gonna like. I'm excited about it.”

On a production budget of $35 million, ‘Rush Hour’ pulled in $244.7 million worldwide after its theatrical run in 1998.

In total, the series - including 2001’s ‘Rush Hour 2’ and 2007’s ‘Rush Hour 3’ - has grossed nearly $850 million globally.