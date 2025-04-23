Ryan Coogler has thanked cinema-goers for seeing his new movie 'Sinners' on the big screen in an emotional open letter.

Ryan Coogler has written an open letter to cinema-goers

The director hand typed an emotional note which was posted to Instagram declaring his heart is "bursting" with "eternal gratitude" for everyone who went to see 'Sinners' at the cinema.

He wrote: "Eternal gratitude. My heart is bursting with it,. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see 'Sinners'.

"Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterward and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups.

"I want to thank you all who watching more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or on your text message chains.”

He went on to add that the film's success means a lot to him because it's such a personal story and the response has reinvigorated his love of the "art form".

Coogler explained: "I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters. We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can ...

"I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It’s why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don’t get to do what we do if you don’t show up.

"The global theatrical audience has allowed me to dream, find a career, and build a more sustainable life for me and my family. And the only way that I know how to thank you for that, is by continuing to mine my personal human experience and my relationships for more stories to bring to you in cinematic language.

"To see your response to the film has invigorated me and many others who believe in this art form."

He went on to list his cinema influences naming stars including Spike Lee, John Singleton, Steve McQueen, Ava Duvernay, Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, Joel and Ethan Coen, Jordan Peele, John Carpenter, Stephen King and Wes Craven among others.

Coogler concluded by writing: "Every time you show up to theaters, you allow us to come back and do it again.

"And together maybe we can expand the definition of what a blockbuster is, what a horror movie is, and of what an Imax audience looks like. I’ll see you at the movies, popcorn bucket in hand!"

The moviemaker signed off the note - which was posted alongside a picture of his family- with a nod to his longtime collaborator Michael B. Jordan, who stars in 'Sinners', picture editor Michael P. Shawver and composer Ludwig Goransson as well as his movie producer wife Zinzi Coogler.