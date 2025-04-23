Ryan Gosling will bring a "uniquely cool ethos" to the 'Star Wars' franchise, according to Shawn Levy.

Shawn Levy has voiced his support for Ryan Gosling

The 44-year-old actor recently joined the cast of the much-anticipated 'Star Wars: Starfighter', and Shawn - the movie's director - is confident that Ryan will bring a unique vibe to the iconic film franchise.

Speaking to People, Shawn explained: "If you can have Ryan Gosling in anything you make, do that, because that's going to make the thing so much better and cooler."

Shawn, 56, can't wait to pair the Hollywood star "and his kind of uniquely cool ethos with 'Star Wars'".

The filmmaker - whose directing credits include movies such as 'The Pink Panther', 'Date Night' and 'The Internship' - said: "I haven't seen that pairing, and that gets me really excited."

Shawn actually confirmed that Ryan had joined the cast of 'Star Wars: Starfighter' during a Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo earlier this month.

The director admitted at the time that working with Ryan represented a "dream come true".

Shawn told the audience at the event: "I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling and, believe me, that would be a dream come true for me. So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumour is 100 percent true."

The movie-maker also teased some plots details about the upcoming movie.

Shawn shared: "[It’s] not a prequel, not a sequel, just gives us the 'Star Wars' DNA that we love but with an adventure that’s all new. [It's] a world we haven’t seen on-screen."

Shawn is ultimately determined to tell a "new and original" story with his 'Star Wars' project.

He explained: "[There are] so many opportunities to tell a 'Star Wars' story that has all the heart and action and fun of 'Star Wars', but to do it in ways that are new and original."

Meanwhile, Hayden Christensen is convinced that Ryan will do a great job with his 'Star Wars' movie.

The 44-year-old actor previously played Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the 'Star Wars' film franchise, and Hayden has backed Ryan to excel in his new role, describing the movie star as "awesome".

Hayden told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don’t think he needs any advice. He’s awesome."

The actor recently had dinner with Ryan and he's already "excited" to see his 'Star Wars' film.

Hayden - who appeared in the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy films - said: "I got to have dinner with him last night, and I know he’s really excited to now be in the ‘Star Wars’ family, and I’m excited for his film."