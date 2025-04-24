Ryan Reynolds learned "amazing lessons" from 'Green Lantern'.

Although the 2011 movie was a critical and commercial flop, Ryan insisted that it helped him to grow as an artist and businessman.

Speaking during a 'Business of Creativity' at the 2025 Time 100 Summit, he explained: I learned all the most amazing lessons I could ever have in the creative space from that movie. On that film I saw a lot of money being spent on special effects, all sorts of stuff. And I remember suggesting, ‘Why we don’t we write like a scene the way people would talk? I don’t know, it could be a fun exchange of dialogue that all doesn’t cost anything?’”

He added that he takes “lessons of character over spectacle” to heart and said: “The greatest superpower I ever had in my life, I’m not saying about just my career or anything, was knowing who I am.”

Ryan also spoke about his hugely successful ‘Deadpool’ franchise, even though the character was originally poorly received in 2009’s ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’.

He said: “The whole movie was an allegory for Disney buying Fox. I pitched 18 different movies to them. I was really grateful to get to tell a story, to see people like the characters that we made with Wesley Snipes, who should have a third act in this moment. … That feeling of gasp … it’s a feeling that I just want more of. And I think I would be able to do that as a supporting actor.”

And, he went on to tease an upcoming project, saying: “I’m writing a little something right now that is an ensemble.”