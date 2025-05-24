Ryan Reynolds' R-rated Star Wars idea

Ryan Reynolds “pitched” the idea of an R-rated ‘Star Wars’ to Disney.

The ‘Deadpool’ star revealed he suggested a more mature ‘Star Wars’ feature to Disney executives and urged them to “gamble” on a new take on the franchise.

Speaking on ‘The Box Office’ podcast, Ryan, 48, explained: “I pitched to Disney, I said, ‘Why don’t we do an R-rated Star Wars property? It doesn’t have to be overt, A+ characters. There’s a wide range of characters you could use.’ And I don’t mean R-rated to be vulgar. R-rated as a Trojan horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don’t want to just gamble on something like that.”

Despite his enthusiasm for the project, Ryan has no desire to star and would instead love to come on board as a writer or producer.

He said: “That would be a bad fit. I’m not saying I want to be in it. I’d want to produce and write or be a part of behind the scenes. Those kinds of IP subsist really well on scarcity and surprise. We don’t get scarcity really with ‘Star Wars’ because of Disney+, but you can certainly still surprise people.”

Ryan famously starred in, wrote and produced the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time with Marvel Studios and Disney’s ‘Deadpool Wolverine’ but Disney executives do no appear to have been keen on his ‘Star Wars’ idea.

Reynolds is currently writing Paramount’s ‘Boy Band’ film, a comedy about a veteran boy band group.