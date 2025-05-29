Sabrina Carpenter is being lined up to star in 'Mamma Mia! 3'.

The 'Espresso' hitmaker is wanted by producer Judy Craymer to star in the third movie based on the ABBA musical of the same name in a role connected to the late Donna Sheridan–Carmichael (Meryl Streep).

Craymer told Deadline: "She'd be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep."

Sabrina, 26, is known to be a huge fan of ABBA and has performed some of the legendary Swedish group's hits on her Short n' Sweet tour.

The producer came up with the idea for the 'Mamma Mia!' musical, which launched in London's West End back in 1999, and explained that she has a script ready to go for the third flick.

Craymer said: "Well, we know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen.

"And I mean, we brought together this amazing group of movie stars that were all connected through it, and huge friendships evolved."

The original 'Mamma Mia!' film was released in 2008 and featured an all-star cast including Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Amanda Seyfried. It was followed by the sequel 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' in 2018.

Seyfried has previously championed the idea of Sabrina appearing in the third flick as her character Sophie's daughter should the movie come to fruition.

Quizzed about the prospect despite the singer only being 13 years her junior, the 39-year-old actress told ABC News last year: "You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be. … I’m an actor. I’ll do it.

"If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. She’s … I’m a big fan."

Amanda revealed at the time that she hadn't seen a screenplay for the third 'Mamma Mia!' installment but underlined that "everybody says it's gonna happen".

She said: "‘Mamma Mia! 3’, let’s go baby.

"Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script."

Fellow cast member Christine Baranski previously revealed that Craymer was working on getting a third entry in the franchise to the big screen.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was in London with Judy Craymer at our favourite watering hole, she is planning ‘Mamma Mia! 3’. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!

"But, it’s not like, ‘Oh, I wish it could happen!' Judy Craymer makes things happen."

Baranski is convinced that the producer has the pulling power to get such a starry cast back together for a third film.

The 73-year-old actress said: "[Craymer] made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together."

