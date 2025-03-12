Sadie Sink will star in 'Spider-Man 4'.

The 'Stranger Things' actress has reportedly signed up to star alongside Tom Holland - who plays Peter Parker and his titular alter ego - in the next film in the franchise.

Although her role is being kept under wraps, Deadline reported it will be a "significant" part, and she will potentially be introduced as 'X-Men' character Jean Grey.

The third movie in the franchise, 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' concluded with Peter making the decision to have the world, including MJ (Zendaya), forget that he was Spider-Man.

Tom previously teased the plot of the fourth film - which is scheduled for release on 31 July 2026 - is "crazy".

He said on 'Good Morning America': “The idea is crazy. It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

And the 'Uncharted' star teased he and Zendaya were "bouncing around the room" with excitement after reading the first draft of the script.

Speaking on the 'Rich Roll Podcast', he said: "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.

"I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.' But there's a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it's exciting."

The 28-year-old actor added it was important for the team to consider that the flick had to fit into the wider story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He explained: "One of the things to bear in mind with Marvel is that your film is a small cog in a large machine.

"And that machine has got to keep running. And you need to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture.

"That's one of the challenges we're facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the fantastic people we have working on it now."

He also revealed filming is due to start this summer.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in October, the host asked the Marvel star what he knew about the movie, to which he simply said: "It’s happening."

After Fallon pushed the actor for more information, he revealed: "Yeah, next summer. Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait."