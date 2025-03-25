'Saw XI' may still have a future despite being removed from its release slot.

Saw XI is still being teased

The iconic horror franchise was due to return with its 11th instalment in September 2025 - which had already been delayed by a year - and it was recently revealed that the project had "stalled".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, studio Lionsgate has removed the planned sequel from its planned release date.

However, on Monday (24.03.25) the studio shared a tongue in cheek statement from ventriloquist dummy Billy the Puppet, which is used by John Kramer's Jigsaw persona.

He said: "I’ve seen the rumors. They say it’s Game Over. You all should know me better than that. The game is never over.”

The update comes after screenwriting partners Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan revealed they hadn't received any news since presenting a draft script in spring 2024.

Melton - who has been involved in the film series since 2007 entry 'Saw IV' - told The Hollywood Reporter: "We haven’t heard anything since May.

“It’s stalled at a managerial level. It has nothing to do with the creative or anything else. There’s higher-level things at play.”

Despite franchise mainstay Kevin Greutert - who helmed 'Saw X' in 2023 - being attached to direct, the future of the next film is still unclear.

Melton added: "'Saw XI' may or may not be made, but we have a very timely story in it, and I hope it gets made just because of that.

“It taps into the same themes of Saw VI, where you’re a citizen, you feel angry and frustrated with something, you feel like you can’t do anything, and John Kramer’s going to do it.”

He noted that producers and the studio simply aren't "on the same page".

He explained: "The reason it’s held up is just, there’s inter-squabbling between producers and Lionsgate. They just can’t quite get on the same page.”

The last movie, 'Saw X', saw Tobin Bell return as iconic killer Jigsaw, AKA John Kraymer, alongside Shawnee Smith reprising her role as his apprentice Amanda Young.

Back in November 2023, Greutert opened up on the possibility of a sequel and admitted there were already some ideas for a potential storyline.

He told 'The Director's Cut - A DGA Podcast': "There's a version that picks up immediately where this one leaves off, but it's way too early to tell."

However, he explained to The Hollywood Reporter the previous month: “We’ll just have to see what the future of 'Saw' is.

"There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there’s no obvious one coming out of this film.

"I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never.”