Pedro Pascal found it scary joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Pedro Pascal found joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Fantastic Four: First Steps scary

After starring in other major franchises like Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman, The Last of Us and Star Wars through The Mandalorian, the 50-year-old actor is set to become a leading figure in the MCU as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, though Pascal has admitted doing so is quite the daunting task.

Speaking with Collider, he said: "Each time you step into one, and you feel like this can't be scarier, you find out, ‘Oh, this is scarier.’

"Going into Game of Thrones, going into DC, going into Star Wars, and then the entire gaming world that introduced itself like an atom bomb to me. And in the best way, because I learned very, very quickly the incredible medium of storytelling that's happening within gaming."

Even so, the Gladiator II actor added "anchoring" himself to his Fantastic Four co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach was the "perfect antidote to the fear and to the pressure" of joining such a major cinematic franchise like the MCU.

He said: "The kind of crown, top of the mountain feels like stepping into something like this. That’s why the lucky thing is to anchor yourself so completely to a partnership, to your colleagues, to the original kind of authorship of this particular telling of the Fantastic Four — under, you know, basically the best in the business.

"It holds you and really, really can be the perfect antidote to the fear and to the pressure and stuff like that. You just wrap yourself around that."

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the titular team gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic accident during their exploration of outer space.

As they grapple with their new identities, the Fantastic Four must unite to stop a rising threat that could destroy Earth.

Pascal previously admitted playing Mr. Fantastic was "really intimidating" because he "really wants to make people happy" with The Fantastic Four: First Steps - which will be released in July.

He explained to Entertainment Weekly: "It was really intimidating. I relied on the people that I was around to hold me to the experience and help get me through it.

"Stepping into something like Game of Thrones and then going into the early days of Netflix with Narcos and then Star Wars and the world of video games with The Last of Us, each time I’ve felt like I couldn’t top how intimidating the last one was.

"They’re all scary because you really want to make people happy, especially if it’s something that’s widely known with particular expectations around it because you want those expectations to be met.

"You also want to be authentic to yourself so that it can be the best that it can be for anybody who wants to be entertained by a story and travel with us into this world."