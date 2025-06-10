Mason Gooding has been cast in Kevin Hart’s comedy flick 72 Hours.

Mason Gooding has signed on to Kevin Hart's Netflix comedy film 72 Hours

The 28-year-old actor - who has played Ghostface in the Scream franchise since the 2022 eponymous flick - is attached to play the groom in the upcoming Netflix bachelor party film.

Gooding will be joined by Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernandez, who will be portraying the groom’s best man and official bachelor party captain.

72 Hours follows Hart as a 40-year-old executive who joins a gang of twenty-somethings for a wild three-day bachelor party in Miami after being mistakenly added to their group chat.

The film will see Hart reunite with his Ride Along director Tim Story, while Matt Mider, Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg pen the script.

Variety reports 72 Hours is currently in production in Miami, and will be produced by Hart’s production company Hartbeat, alongside Davis Entertainment.

72 Hours is being produced as part of a partnership between Sony Pictures and Netflix that was established in 2021, in which Sony gives Netflix the first look at any projects intended for streaming.

Deadline previously suggested 72 Hours has become a high priority for Netflix since Hart and Story signed on, with the pair’s involvement bringing new life to the project.

Gooding will next be seen in Scream 7, where he will star opposite Mckenna Grace, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Matthew Lillard as Chad Meeks-Martin, AKA Ghostface.

The actor previously teased his killer would be “the most brutal he’s ever been” in the upcoming slasher - which is slated to hit cinemas in February 2026.

In an interview with Variety, he said: “It feels like an amplification of what's came before, and there's no better indication of that than Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original, coming back now to direct.

“I think that Ghostface is absolutely the most brutal he's been. I don't want to spoil anything, but there's some stuff that they do to the human body that I feel like Kevin is breaking new ground with.”

The Heart Eyes star added viewers could be in for some stomach-churning scenes, describing Scream 7 as “gross, but in a good way”.

He explained: “There was a prosthetic that sat in the makeup trailer that actually turned my stomach over.

“You'll know what I'm talking about when you see it, but it's incredible stuff. They really have an incredible effects team over there and they're working overtime.”

Gooding is thrilled to work with Scream queen Neve Campbell, who is set to return as Sidney Prescott in the horror flick.

He said: “I get to work with Neve, who I didn't get a great opportunity to see and talk to on a personal level [on Scream 2022].

“So in this case, even just getting to be around her feels like I'm getting part of that history and I feel better for it.”